With the 2023/24 Premier League campaign just one week away, Everton still have some work cut out to get the squad to the desired standard.

The Toffees narrowly avoided relegation last season and deals for Ashley Young and Arnaut Danjuma have been completed, with a £13m fee nearly agreed with Sporting Lisbon for striker Youssef Chermiti, aged 19.

However, the central defence is as yet untouched despite the departures of Yerry Mina and Conor Coady, though due to the interest in RB Salzburg's Oumar Solet, that could soon change.

What's the latest on Oumar Solet to Everton?

According to the Daily Mail, Sean Dyche's Blues are set to rival high-flying Newcastle United for the 23-year-old's signature, with several other European outfits interested in a player who has been valued at just €10m (£9m), according to CIES Football Observatory.

While it will be difficult to compete with the Magpies following the club's Champions League qualification, the player's self-proclaimed preference to play in the Premier League will have emboldened Dyche in his pursuit.

Should Everton sign Oumar Solet?

Everton's defence was not the crux of Everton's issues last season, with the Merseyside outfit concluding the 22/23 Premier League campaign as the division's second-lowest scorers, but there is still work to be done to solidify the backline and especially so following the defensive departures.

One of the defensive aces at Goodison Park to play a big part under Dyche - who joined in January following the dismissal of Frank Lampard - was Michael Keane, who had previously starred for the manager at Burnley.

11 of Keane's 12 Premier League appearances last term came in the latter half of the campaign, under Dyche's stewardship, though he was benched for two of the three victories Everton achieved during this period.

Harangued for his "amateurish defending" by Liverpool Echo's Tony Scott, the £80k-per-week dud is not the answer to catapult the Blues back toward prominence, and if Dyche fails to bolster his backline and instead opts to give the 30-year-old a regular starting berth, it could prove detrimental for the club's seasonal hopes.

Solet could prove to be the perfect upgrade, having recorded an exceptional average Sofascore rating of 7.42 in the Austrian Bundesliga last season, completing 88% of his passes, making 2.6 tackles and 3.4 clearances per game and winning 66% of his ground duels - praised for his "superb" showings by journalist Zach Lowy.

Keane, comparatively, produced an average rating of 6.8 in the Premier League, completing only 70% of his passes and making 0.6 tackles and 1.2 interceptions per game, though he did demonstrate his sweeping prowess by making 4.6 clearances per match.

The one-time Burnley star has lost his way and simply has too many mistakes in him; Dyche must put sentiment aside and bolster his backline with a rising star.

Indeed, the 6 foot 4 Solet is the towering presence Everton need to rekindle their cohesion and fluidity, and with the ball-playing skills to match, he could prove to be an avenue worth delving down for Dyche and co.