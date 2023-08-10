Everton are reportedly considering a move for Leicester City forward Patson Daka, with Sean Dyche keen to bolster his attacking ranks further this summer.

What's the latest on Patson Daka to Everton?

That's according to BBC Sport, who claim that the Toffees are targetting another forward before the transfer window closes, with a £15m deal for Sporting Lisbon striker Youssef Chermiti nearing completion.

While Southampton's Che Adams has been linked, the Foxes' Daka could prove to be the man to bolster the frontline, with journalist Alan Myers previously claiming that Everton are considering a bid for the Zambian ace.

Daka signed for Leicester from RB Salzburg for £23m in 2021, but the 24-year-old could now be poised for a departure following the club's relegation from the Premier League this year.

How good is Patson Daka?

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin's fitness levels not to be trusted and Neal Maupay's shooting boots simply undependable for the Goodison Park side - the Frenchman has scored once since arriving one year ago - fresh firepower is paramount, especially considering the club finished the 2022/23 league campaign as the division's second-lowest goalscorers.

Daka has not been particularly prolific over his two seasons with Leicester, scoring five goals from 23 outings during the 2021/22 term before plundering four goals and assists apiece from 30 outings last season, but he previously demonstrated his cutting edge in the Austrian Bundesliga, scoring 27 goals from 28 league matches.

The £79k-per-week forward boasts dynamism and a blistering pace to leave the opposition eating his dust, and if Calvert-Lewin can stay fit, a deadly partnership would be born.

But for Daka's own fortunes, on a singular level, the link-up with Alex Iwobi could prove to reap rewards and rekindle the 35-cap international's Midas touch in front of goal, having previously been lauded for his "electric pace" and "ruthless" finishing by reporter Ryan Taylor.

Iwobi flattered to deceive on Merseyside for much of his Everton career before Frank Lampard - Dyche's managerial predecessor - issued a tactical tweak to centralise the Nigerian winger and allow his creativity and directness to flourish in a playmaking midfield role.

Indeed, joining from Arsenal on an initial £28m deal, the 27-year-old was branded "embarrassing" by journalist David Prentice for his past displays.

It's paid dividends, with the £120k-per-week maestro having plundered two goals and eight assists in the Premier League last season, and it is this creativity that could play to Daka's strengths.

Iwobi ranks among the top 13% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 14% for progressive carries and the top 13% for successful take-ons per 90, as per FBref, which showcases his skill at barrelling forward and placing passes from which strikers can latch onto.

Daka's pace and nimbleness would allow him to thrive with such a presence behind him, and given that the Leicester man ranks among the top 3% of forwards for assists per 90 himself, he could also contribute to the overall fluidity of Dyche's attack.

He also ranks among the top 13% of forwards for tackles, the top 3% for interceptions and the top 6% for blocks per 90, displaying a defensive work rate that will allow him to slot right into Dyche's system.

He would supplement the Toffees attack and rekindle the offensive verve, and Everton must ensure they get this one over the line to relight the fire that has waned on the blue half of Merseyside.