Everton are exploring options to sign another attacking outlet, with manager Sean Dyche hoping to reform the club's attacking verve for the 2022/23 Premier League season.

Arnaut Danjuma and Youssef Chermiti have both joined the Toffees this summer - the former on loan - to combat the recent woes that nearly resulted in relegation in May, if not for a narrow victory over Bournemouth on the final day of the season.

Dyche will be headset on lifting Everton away from the lower echelon of the English top-flight, and by urging Director of Football Kevin Thelwell to make good on rumours of interest in Leicester City's Patson Daka, this crucial goal might just be realised.

What's the latest on Patson Daka to Everton?

That's according to journalist Ignazio Genuardi - via Sport Witness - who claimed earlier this week that Everton have compiled a three-man shortlist to complete their attack this month, with Daka joined by Southampton's Che Adams and Paris Saint-Germain starlet Hugo Ekitike.

Read the latest Everton transfer news HERE...

Given the youthfulness of Chermiti, aged 19, it might be wise for the Merseyside outfit to target an established head and Daka might just fit the bill.

How good is Patson Daka?

Thelwell could secure the second coming of Richarlison on Merseyside by completing a deal for Daka, with the Zambian forward hailed for his "electric pace" and "ruthless" finishing by journalist Ryan Taylor, having signed for Leicester from RB Salzburg for £23m in 2021.

Everton completed the signing of Brazil international Richarlison from Watford in a £50m deal in 2018 after the 26-year-old impressed during his maiden season on English shores, scoring five goals and assists apiece.

Once said to be "relentless" by journalist Joe Strange, the £90k-per-week gem has not enjoyed the most auspicious of years since completing a £60m transfer to Tottenham Hotspur last summer, scoring just three times from 34 matches, but is an absolute menace for his side.

Daka, likewise, utilises his 'electricity' to bypass opposition, ranking among the top 3% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues for assists per 90, as per FBref, despite playing a peripheral role for relegated Leicester last term.

Despite suffering difficulties in London, Richarlison flourished at Goodison Park with a starring role, scoring 53 goals and providing 14 assists from 152 games for the Toffees, having once been described as a "nightmare" by Eric Dier.

Well, Daka can fill those boots, and while he has only scored 15 goals from 74 matches for the Foxes, the 24-year-old exhibited his 'ruthlessness' in his final season with RB Salzburg, plundering 27 goals from 28 league matches for the Austrian giants.

The 35-cap international primarily stars as a centre-forward but can find success out on the flanks, much like Richarlison, and he could be an excellent option for Dyche as he improves the robustness and fluidity of his frontline.

Therefore, Daka would be a stellar addition to the ranks at Goodison Park, and if Everton are serious about navigating away from danger this season and climbing back toward prominence, he is the man to complete the summer rebuild as far as Thelwell is concerned.