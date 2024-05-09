Over the last couple of seasons, Everton have been forced to operate on a strict budget given their PSR and FFP troubles, often having to rely on outgoings before any incomings.

The FFP issues have seen boss Sean Dyche be restricted in his efforts to bolster his side, with the 52-year-old doing a brilliant job in securing the club's Premier League status with three games to spare.

The Toffees have been forced to cut costs in order to balance the books, with the likes of Alex Iwobi and Anthony Gordon just two examples of players the club have had to sell to stay within the division's strict financial rules.

Everton also allowed one other first-team member to depart the club back in 2019 with the Toffees making the right decision to offload him given his rapid drop in market value in recent years.

Henry Onyekuru's stats at Everton

After scoring 22 times for KAS Eupen in Belgium during the 2016/17 season, Ronald Koeman and Everton forked out £7m on attacker Henry Onyekuru, in an attempt to bolster the Toffees' forward line.

Having signed for the Blues as a 20-year-old, Oynekuru was immediately sent back on loan to the Pro League, joining Anderlecht for the season in a bid to improve his ability in an attempt to mount a first-team place the following campaign.

The move was a successful one, scoring ten goals in his 27 appearances, but he was unable to feature for Everton in the Premier League, after failing to receive a work permit after his move to England.

He would subsequently leave Goodison once more on a temporary basis, joining Galatasaray - contributing with 16 goals as he helped the Istanbul outfit claim the Süper Lig title in 2018/19.

His stint in Turkey was evidence he was up to the level required, but the ongoing work permit issue would bring an abrupt end to his time on Merseyside - leaving Everton to join Monaco in a deal worth £12.5m, thus seeing the club making a £5.5m profit despite him never wearing the blue of the Toffees.

Henry Onyekuru's market value in 2024

Nearly five years on from his Goodison departure, the Nigerian forward is now plying his trade in Saudi Arabia for Al-Fayha, but he's seen a rapid drop in his value as a result.

Onyekuru is now only valued at £3.8m, as per Transfermarkt, a decrease of over £8m since he left Everton during the summer of 2019.

His subsequent value is now less than current Toffees centre-back Michael Keane, who is still worth £6m, despite only featuring for the club just nine times during the 2023/24 campaign.

Players worth more than Onyekuru at Everton Player Market value Dele Alli £4.3m Michael Keane £6m Youssef Chermiti £7.7m Andre Gomes £10.3m Stats via Transfermarkt

The 31-year-old defender has endured a drop of his own since the club forked out £30m for his signature during the summer of 2017, in an attempt to catapult the club towards consistent European football.

However, the pair have both suffered drastically over the last couple of years, with Everton making the right decision in offloading the Nigerian striker, with his fee and wages going a long way to keep the club from further financial problems after their recent problems with the Premier League.