Everton have made their fair share of questionable signings over the last couple of years, some of which have bled the club dry and contributed to the club's current financial situation.

Within the last four years, the Toffees have purchased the likes of Neal Maupay and Allan, joining the club for £15m and £21m respectively.

The French striker only managed to score once in his only full campaign at Goodison Park, whilst the Brazilian midfielder made more of an impact, but departed the club for a minimal fee in the summer of 2022.

Big money transfers and offloading players for next to nothing have been the club's biggest downfall in recent times, seeing huge losses on a yearly basis as demonstrated by the club's PSR situation.

However, the club's poor dealings have overshadowed some of the brilliant business they've conducted, with one player excelling after his bargain move to Merseyside.

James Tarkowski's stats at Everton

After departing Burnley at the end of his contract, centre-back James Tarkowski joined the Toffees on a free transfer in the summer of 2022, under then-boss Frank Lampard.

The commanding central defender has been ever-present at the heart of the Toffees backline since his arrival, featuring in every minute of the club's battle against relegation last season.

He played a crucial role for the club, scoring his first Everton goal in the 1-0 win over Premier League leaders Arsenal at Goodison, in what was Sean Dyche's first game at the helm.

He's since been rewarded for his excellent displays, taking the armband in the absence of club captain Seamus Coleman - a reflection of his importance under Dyche since his arrival.

Tarkowski's excellent run in the side has continued in the 2023/24 campaign, starting all 35 of the Toffees' Premier League outings, leading the side to survival with three games to spare despite the eight-point deduction for various PSR breaches.

He's been a reliable figure for Everton, maintaining his fitness for two full seasons and avoiding any injuries - a real rarity in modern football, especially given the frantic schedule the players have to endure.

The defender's excellent performances have seen his market value skyrocket, with Tarkowski looking to be one of the club's best signings in recent history.

James Tarkowski's market value in 2024

Nearly two years on from his move to the club, Tarkowski has seen a sharp upturn in his value, with the defender now valued at £18m, as per Football Transfers.

The "monstrous" defender, as described by Sky Sports' Lyall Thomas, now boasts a value higher than teammate Amadou Onana, despite the Belgian's £33m move to Goodison during the same summer.

Everton players worth less than Tarkowski Player Market value Jarrad Branthwaite £17m Amadou Onana £15.3m Beto £13.5m Dominic Calvert-Lewin £9.5m Abdoulaye Doucoure £4.6m Stats via Football Transfers

His increase in market value is hardly a surprise given his consistency at the back under Dyche in recent months, with Tarkowski playing a huge part in the club's defensive solidity.

The Toffees have only conceded 48 times in 35 matches this season, a tally only bettered by the top three of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City.

In what has been a tricky season for off-the-field reasons, Tarkowski has proved to be a shining light on the pitch, with the former Burnley man able to lead the club's push towards mid-table security next season.