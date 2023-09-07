Everton will be hoping for an easier campaign in the Premier League than the last two have offered with the Toffees fighting for their top flight status on both occasions.

With the 2023/24 campaign now underway, the early signs may worry the Everton faithful with the Toffees struggling in their opening five games having claimed just a single point.

There was not a huge deal of transfer business done in terms of players coming through the doors at Goodison Park this summer with just five players bought and around £32m spent. However, there were also a number of players to depart the club.

As the Toffees aim to progress under Sean Dyche, Football FanCast have taken a look at how much the Merseyside club spends on wages and who comes out on top as the club's top earners. All earnings are based on reports via Capology.

How much is Everton's yearly wage bill?

It has been a tricky few years for Everton and their poor league finishes will have seen their revenue stream from the Premier League decrease given the way the prize money is distributed on the final league standings.

However, the Toffees go into the 2023/24 season as the tenth-highest spenders in the Premier League in terms of player wages. Indeed, as well as the Big Six, only Aston Villa, Newcastle United and West Ham United will spend more on wages than Everton this season.

Although Everton will spend nowhere near the astronomical £216m that Manchester City will pay, they do still come in at a whopping £84m in player salaries for the 2023/24 campaign.

To put that into context, Luton Town - who Everton could well find themselves battling relegation against - come in as the league's lowest spenders with a wage bill of just over £5m for the season.

What is intriguing to see is there has not been much of a reduction in the wage bill ahead of this new season from Everton despite the threat of relegation over recent years. Indeed, this season's wage bill has decreased by around £2m which could certainly be put down to the fact the club saw a number of players leave over the summer window.

One significant departure being the £120k-per-week Alex Iwobi who left Merseyside to return to London in a deal agreed with Fulham.

1 Jordan Pickford - £125k per week

Going into the new campaign, England's number one, Jordan Pickford, retains his spot as the club's highest earner on a huge £125k-per-week salary.

Ahead of the summer, there were some major question marks surrounding the future of the Englishman with the Toffees' struggles hinting towards a potential move to one of the league's big hitters.

Indeed, the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur were reported to have an interest in the Sunderland-born shot stopper. However, Pickford signed a new deal towards the backend of last season which saw him become the club's highest-paid player.

But it is apparent the 29-year-old has played a huge role in Everton's bid for survival over the last couple of seasons and this is probably money which fans will not grumble too much about the club paying out each week.

2 Abdoulaye Doucoure - £120k per week

The 30-year-old played a massive role in keeping Everton afloat last season after scoring on the final day to secure three vital points which retained the Toffees' top flight status.

And even in the 2023/24 campaign, Doucoure has made a bright start after finding the net in their fourth game of the season against Sheffield United as Dyche's men took a point home from Bramall Lane.

However, £120k-per-week remains an awful lot of money to be forking out. Regardless, the Mali international has been used heavily by Everton since his move in 2020 having now made 100 appearances for the Blues across all competitions.

If Everton are to find themselves struggling again this season, it does feel unlikely they would be able to continue paying out these significant wages if they were to be relegated to the second tier.

3 Andre Gomes - £112,308k per week

This is certainly the first name on this list where Everton fans will likely be left stunned by the amount of money the club are paying a particular player.

Make no mistake, Andre Gomes has certainly not had it easy over recent years with that horrific injury coming against Tottenham back in 2019 a real dark moment in his career.

However, we are now four years on from that evening at Goodison Park and Gomes has never really quite been the same player with Everton offloading him on a season-long loan last term to Lille.

Gomes returned to Merseyside at the end of last season and has remained at the club, but given he is seemingly not in Dyche's plans, this will be a significant amount of money the club will surely be looking forward to offloading when his deal comes to an end next June.

4 Amadou Onana - £100k per week

Everton brought Amadou Onana to Merseyside in a big-money deal believed to be worth in the region of £33m from Lille.

The Belgian midfielder has certainly played a significant role in the Everton side since arriving having made 33 appearances in the Premier League alone last season.

And the Toffees can look forward to more years to come with the 22-year-old in their midfield as his current deal runs all thr way through until the summer of 2027.

5 Dele Alli - £100k per week

Dele Alli's troubles were revealed in an emotional interview with Gary Neville over the summer which has provided some context to the former England international's dramatic fall in form over recent years.

And his time at Goodison Park has not been straightforward in the slightest with the midfielder having moved on loan to Besiktas since signing back in January 2022. Dele has since returned to Goodison and is still recovering from surgery he underwent during the summer.

However, Dyche has been speaking on the midfielder's fitness which - although still not up to the level needed to play - is perhaps a promising sign that the Everton boss considers Dele as a potential option this season.

6 James Tarkowski - £100k per week

Another player who has played a significant amount of football since arriving at Goodison Park is James Tarkowski after he made the move to Merseyside following Burnley's relegation in 2022.

Indeed, the 30-year-old has played almost 50 times for the Toffees in just over one season with Everton where he has become a key figure in that defensive back line.

He played a big part in an Everton defence which proved to be 57 goals last season. Although that may seem an awful lot, it was nowhere near as bad as some of the teams which went down last season. And in fact, it was actually five goals fewer than what Tottenham conceded last term.

7 Dominic Calvert-Lewin - £100k per week

Now, this is another one which could leave a number of Everton fans frustrated with the club paying out an awful lot of money for a player they are not seeing much return from recently.

There is no doubting Calvert-Lewin has shown what he is capable of over the years in the Premier League having scored an impressive 16 league goals in the 2020/21 campaign.

However, since then, it has been a downward spiral for the Englishman whose time on the pitch has been severely hindered by injury issues. Indeed, over the last two full campaigns, the 26-year-old has only been able to make 17 appearances in each Premier League term.

And with the Everton striker having only scored seven league goals over the last two seasons, many will feel this is money which could potentially be spent better elsewhere.

8 Idrissa Gueye - £80k per week

Having been resigned from Paris Saint-Germanic last summer, Idrissa Gueye has returned into a key role in the Everton midfield where he has made 37 league appearances since making the move back to Merseyside.

And he has returned on big money. Although is reportedly on £10k-per-week more than what he was originally earning in his first stint with the Toffees, he has taken a pay cut of £18k-per-week to leave PSG and return to Everton.

9 Michael Keane - £80k per week

Over the 2022/23 campaign, Michael Keane's game time took a huge hit with the Englishman only making 12 appearances in the Premier League.

However, Dyche's arrival at the club saw him return to the fold and he has since become a regular figure in the starting XI at Goodison Park.

Whether or not Everton should upgrade the 30-year-old is another question, though.

10 Ben Godfrey - £75k per week

Having only made one cameo appearance in the Premier League in the first five games, it has to be questioned what lies ahead for Ben Godfrey in the long-term future.

The centre-back was substituted at half-time in the back end of last season after a poor showing against Manchester United and it seems as if he has not rally recovered from that in Dyche's eyes.