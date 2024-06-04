Despite a stellar end to the campaign which saw Everton clinch survival despite receiving an eight-point deduction, Sean Dyche’s side demonstrated desperately where they need to improve ahead of next season.

The Toffees only found the net on 40 occasions, the second-lowest of any side in the division, with only Sheffield United scoring fewer, with their tally of 29 confining them to bottom place and an immediate return to the Championship.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Abdoulaye Doucoure finished as the club’s joint top scorer in the Premier League, only managing seven goals each, with the next highest goalscorer, Idrissa Gueye, managing four goals from midfield.

However, Dyche’s defence has been superb during the 2023/24 season, conceding just 51 times - a record that saw only the top three in the division be breached on fewer occasions.

Undoubtedly, the club will want to bolster their forward line ahead of next season, but will have to be smart with their business to prevent a further breach of the Premier League’s PSR rules.

Ahead of the summer transfer window, Dyche and the board have identified one player who could potentially add to the Toffees’ lowly goal tally next season.

Everton targeting PL striker to solve goalscoring woes

According to one report, Everton are rivalling Crystal Palace, Fulham and Wolves for the signature of Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah.

The 25-year-old, who is valued at around £30m by the Gunners, remains part of Mikel Arteta’s plans, but with Everton’s financial situation, they would be unable to tempt his side into parting ways with him this summer.

However, the report goes on to state that Dyche’s side could offer a potential season-long loan - an alternative that could tempt Arsenal into a potential move to see him gain more game time before a return to the first team, or a permanent move away.

He’s still managed to bag five Premier League goals in the 2023/24 season, including a hat-trick against Sheffield United, with his goalscoring exploits a huge benefit to the Toffees should he move to the club.

Why Nketiah could be Everton’s version of Ollie Watkins

When comparing the two on FBref in the Premier League over the last 365 days, Nketiah is noted as a similar player to Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, who managed to bag 19 league goals in 2023/24 as he helped propel Unai Emery’s side to a place in the Champions League.

When delving into the respective stats, the Arsenal forward has produced some brilliant figures, despite starting 27 games fewer than the England international during the 2023/24 season.

Whilst Watkins has produced better goal tallies and averages more shots on target per 90, the Everton target has actually outperformed Watkins in a number of key areas - many of which would benefit Dyche’s system.

The “incredible” Gunners star, as dubbed by boss Arteta, has bettered the Villa number 11 for pass accuracy, with his stats helping Everton with their link-up play - with Dyche’s side lacking a striker who can drop deep and play passes with his teammates.

How Nketiah compares to Watkins in the PL (2023/24) Statistics Nketiah Watkins Starts 10 37 Goals per 90 0.4 0.5 Shot on target percentage 32% 44% Pass completion 78% 75% Aerial duels won 46% 38% Shots per 90 3.2 3 Stats via FBref

Nketiah has won more aerial duels, with his percentage of 46%, also higher than current Toffees striker Beto, who’s only managed 45% despite his 6 foot 4 frame.

Whilst there is a lot of competition for his signature, it’s clear that Dyche is building a solid project at Goodison despite the lack of funds available to him.

Nketiah would certainly be a different option at the top end of the pitch for the Blues, he would add a lot of quality to the squad and potentially solve the club’s goalscoring woes.