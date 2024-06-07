Every single Everton supporter will be aware of the awful financial issues currently plaguing the club, preventing boss Sean Dyche from investing and improving his current squad.

The Toffees have been massively restricted as to what they can spend during the transfer windows to avoid any further PSR breach which would put their ever-present Premier League status at risk.

This summer will be no different with his side having to prioritise any outgoings before making any additions to bolster his ranks after an impressive season which saw the club finish 14 points clear of the drop.

Amadou Onana is the most likely to be offloaded during the off-season, with Football Insider previously reporting the Toffees would be willing to part ways with the Belgian if they received a bid in the region of £60m.

His potential departure would undoubtedly leave Dyche’s side light on bodies in the centre of midfield, but his side could use the money to invest in one talent who is one of the best talents around in 2024.

Everton interested in move for former Liverpool target

According to Tutto Juve, Everton have joined Italian sides Juventus and Napoli in plotting a move for Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old Frenchman, who has previously attracted interest from Merseyside rivals Liverpool, has enjoyed another brilliant campaign in Ligue 1, featuring 27 times, leading to a call-up to the French side to feature at this summer’s Olympic Games.

The report goes on to state both Everton and Napoli are ready to offer €25m (£21m) - a potential bargain for a player of his calibre, with the Nice youngster already racking up 167 appearances for the club.

Thuram has a very unique playstyle, similar to one former Everton player, potentially following in his footsteps at Goodison Park next season.

Why Thuram could be Everton’s Ross Barkley 2.0

Former Everton midfielder Ross Barkley captured the hearts of many during his time at Everton, going on to feature 167 times scoring 27 goals for the club he spent a lot of his younger years.

He broke through the club's academy cementing his place in the first team, before attracting major interest from fellow Premier League sides, subsequently joining Chelsea for a reported £15m back in January 2018.

However, his move to Stamford Bridge was a disappointing one for the former Everton man - making just 14 appearances - subsequently being released and joining French side Nice on a free transfer for the 2022/23 season.

Thuram featured alongside Barkley in Ligue 1, with Everton potentially able to sign the midfielder’s former partner this summer in a move which would be a fantastic one for the club given his excellent figures in France.

Comparing the pair – who have been noted as similar players by FBref - it’s clear that Thuram likes to carry the ball more than Barkley completing 20 more carries during the previous season.

The Frenchman carried the ball forward for a total of 3321 yards, a total that is over 500 more yards than Barkley could manage for relegated Luton Town in the Premier League last season.

How Thuram and Barkley compare in 23/24 Statistics Thuram Barkley Games 27 32 Progressive carries 67 48 Carry distance (yards) 3,321 2807 Pass accuracy 86% 83% Tackles won 29 19 Percentage of tackles won 50% 23% Stats via FBref

The 23-year-old, who has previously been dubbed as one of "Ligue 1’s biggest jewels" by scout Jacek Kulig, has also excelled without the ball winning 29 tackles at a completion rate of 50% compared to the former Everton talent who could only complete 23% of the dispossessions he attempted.

There’s no denying Thuram is a completely different style of player to Belgian midfielder Onana, but his excellent ball-carrying abilities could potentially see him transform Dyche’s midfield at Goodison.

He has all the qualities needed to thrive in the Premier League, potentially being the Barkley replacement the club has been targeting for the last six years.