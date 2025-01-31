Everton are already struggling to score goals this season, netting just 19 times in 23 Premier League games, only Southampton scoring fewer in this time frame (16). The Toffees have also generated the lowest xG in the division this season, with 24.87 xG, while boasting an average of just 0.1 xG per shot.

And things could be set to go from bad to worse, as Dominic Calvert-Lewin looks set to be out for weeks, Armando Broja - on loan from Chelsea - looks likely to miss a significant amount of the season with another injury issue and Beto is now being linked with a move away from Goodison Park this month.

This could see David Moyes' side obtain another centre-forward in the last few days of this window, as they look to provide cover for their injured forwards whilst also adding much-needed goal-scoring power alongside Iliman Ndiaye, who has taken much of the onus so far.

Latest on Everton's search for a new striker

According to reports from Italian outlet TuttoSport, Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi could be a potential late move for Everton in the striker department. This has been linked to Beto's return to Serie A, as he is Everton's only fit forward currently, meaning he would need to be replaced before leaving the club.

The Forest striker has also been linked with a move to West Ham this month, which broke down as the Hammers went on to look at other striker options, potentially leaving the door open for Everton to swoop in last minute for the 27-year-old.

Awoniyi has made 20 appearances so far this season, only scoring one goal and totalling 401 minutes played, with the majority of his minutes coming from the bench, as the 27-year-old striker now finds himself behind the in-form Chris Wood in the pecking order.

Why Awoniyi could be Moyes' next Yakubu

Moyes may be looking to repeat the success of having landed another Nigerian striker from a Premier League rival during his first stint in charge, with Yakubu joining from Middlesbrough in 2007 for around £11.25m.

Yakubu made 107 appearances for the Toffees under Moyes' management, scoring 33 goals, providing 12 assists and totalling 6,747 minutes played. 'Feed the Yak and he will score...'

Awoniyi could provide Moyes with a similar story to that of his compatriot, the £50k-per-week striker joining Everton from Nottingham Forest, bringing important goals to the squad and offering a target man for other players such as Ndiaye to work off of.

Awoniyi (23/24) vs Calvert-Lewin (24/25) comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Awoniyi Calvert-Lewin Goals 0.45 0.17 Assists 0.23 0.06 xG 0.41 0.35 Progressive Carries 0.69 1.26 Progressive Passes 1.21 1.09 Shots Total 2.20 2.63 Shots/Goal 0.21 0.07 Key Passes 0.86 0.40 Shot-Creating Actions 2.59 1.43 Aerial Duels Won 1.81 4.74 Stats taken from FBref

When comparing Awoniyi's 2023/24 record and Calvert-Lewin's record so far this season, you can see the Forest man offers much more output and clinical finishing, with a drastic difference in their goals/shot ratio, with 0.21 goals/shot for Awoniyi vs a 0.07 goals/shot ratio for Calvert-Lewin.

Whilst the Englishman's aerial stats are far superior, much of that can come down to Everton's play style, hitting their frontman directly on a more regular basis.

Nottingham Forest icon Steve Hodge praised Awoniyi as an "extraordinary" player, labelling the striker "really clever" after a goal he scored against Manchester United.

Moyes could well be given his next Yakubu in Awoniyi, a strong solo striker who can play with his back to goal, bully defenders and bring other creative outlets into play, dealing with direct balls that suit Everton's play style and most importantly, putting the finishing touch on balls into the box to add goals to the team.