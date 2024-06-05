Everton’s financial situation seems to be getting bleaker and bleaker as each week passes by, with no solution currently on the table ahead of the summer transfer window.

The proposed takeover by 777 appears to be all but over after they failed to complete the takeover after receiving exclusivity until the end of May, with the Toffees needing to explore other options if they are to be under any form of new ownership.

The investment is desperately needed if the club are to avoid any other PSR punishment in the 2024/25 season, with outgoings expected this summer to prevent any further points deductions in the near future.

Jarrad Branthwaite is likely the main man to depart Goodison Park, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin could also leave Merseyside, with the 27-year-old strongly linked with a move to Newcastle United during the off-season.

However, the Everton faithful shouldn’t worry, with Sean Dyche said to be targeting a move for another Premier League forward during the upcoming transfer window.

Everton interested in signing £20m talent this summer

According to journalist Ben Jacobs via GiveMeSport, Everton are one of a number of Premier League clubs interested in signing Chelsea striker Armando Broja.

The 22-year-old also has admirers from Wolves and Crystal Palace as well as Monaco and Stuttgart, with Dyche’s side facing competition for his signature this summer.

The Albanian forward made 21 appearances in the Premier League for Chelsea and Fulham, scoring just once in the 2-0 win for the Blues against the side he spent the second half of the season on loan at.

Broja could be available to leave Stamford Bridge for around £20m this summer, with the youngster having the potential for a fresh start after suffering an ACL injury in 2022 that has set him back drastically in his development.

He could prove to be an excellent signing for Dyche’s side, proving to be an upgrade on one player and following in the footsteps of another who enjoyed a successful stint at Goodison.

Why Broja could be an upgrade on Calvert-Lewin

The Chelsea striker could follow in the footsteps of Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku who arrived on Merseyside from the same club for a similar fee of £28m back in 2014.

The prolific Belgian managed to bag himself 87 goals in his 166 appearances for the club, before leaving for a record £90m - with the striker failing to make any impact at Old Trafford, prior to leaving the Red Devils for another huge fee in the region of £73m.

Broja, who “can do a lot of things Lukaku can do” according to journalist Gab Marcotti, needs a fresh start in his career to put himself back on the map after a tricky last couple of years at Stamford Bridge - starting just 14 league games across the last two seasons.

However, despite his lack of impact and drop in form of late, he would still certainly be an upgrade and an adequate replacement for Calvert-Lewin should he leave Goodison during the summer.

Whilst it’s clear that he’s no way near the current Toffees striker in terms of aerial wins, his all-round game is heads and tails above, dominating in terms of his passing stats.

How Broja compares to Calvert-Lewin in 23/24 Statistics DCL Broja Games 32 21 Shots per 90 2.9 2.2 Pass accuracy 56% 84% Take-on success 33% 41% Goal per shot on target 0.2 0.5 Aerials won 44% 30% Stats via FBref

The youngster has averaged an 84% pass completion rate in the Premier League this season, with Calvert-Lewin only able to register 56%, with Broja’s potential move to Goodison massively helping Dyche’s side retain possession.

He’s also better with his feet in terms of take-on success, averaging nearly 10% more than the English forward in 2023/24.

Whilst he’s also managed fewer goals than Calvert-Lewin - who ended the season with seven league goals - the Chelsea man averages a better goal-per-shot-on-target rate, making him a more clinical option than the current Toffees striker.

Whilst Broja may be an expensive option given the club’s financial situation, he could prove to be a great option to follow in the footsteps of Lukaku. With Calvert-Lewin scoring just 14 league goals across the last three seasons and now being linked with a move away, the Albanian could represent a worthy replacement.