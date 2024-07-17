Since the appointment of Sean Dyche at the start of 2023, he’s done an excellent job of transforming the Everton squad after years of relegation near-misses from the Premier League.

The former Burnley boss has dragged the club out of any impending danger, with the Toffees looking a much more settled outfit than when he arrived at Goodison Park.

Dyche has built some strong on-field partnerships during his time on Merseyside, many have allowed his side to flourish and excel under his guidance.

James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite have worked well together in their first full campaign alongside each other, contributing to Everton’s record of just 51 goals conceded in 2023/24 - the best of any side outside the top four.

Abdoulaye Doucoure and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are two other first-team members who have often found themselves impressing together, with the pair contributing with 14 goals in the Premier League last season.

However, Dyche’s side could be about to create another partnership between two players who have previously impressed when featuring together elsewhere.

Everton register interest in Premier League talent

According to Football Insider, Everton are set to pursue a move to sign Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips this summer.

The 28-year-old joined Pep Guardiola’s side for £45m during the summer of 2022, but his stock has fallen rapidly in recent months, following a disappointing loan spell at the London Stadium that saw him feature just eight times for the Hammers, which also included a red card against Nottingham Forest.

He may not appear to be the player he was upon his move to the Etihad, but one thing is for sure, and that is that he’s desperately lacking confidence, with Dyche potentially one of the best managers to rediscover his previous form.

Kalvin Phillips' stats at West Ham in PL 2023/24 Statistics Tally Games 8 Goals 0 Assists 0 Minutes played 307 Yellow cards 1 Red cards 1 Average rating 6.10 Stats via FotMob

Should he make the move, it would allow Phillips to rekindle a partnership he made with one player earlier on in his professional career.

Why Phillips would be perfect for Jack Harrison

Attacker Jack Harrison has proven over the last few years that he’s an excellent Premier League talent, playing a key role for Leeds United despite their relegation back to the Championship in 2022/23.

In the three seasons before their eventual relegation, he managed 24 goals and 20 assists, starring alongside Phillips before his big-money move to champions Manchester City.

However, neither player have made a huge impression since their respective moves from Elland Road, with Harrison only managing to produce a tally of four goals and three assists for Everton last season - his lowest goal return during his time in England’s top flight.

As previously mentioned, the “phenomenal” Phillips, as dubbed by journalist Jules Breach, failed to make an impact during his temporary stint at West Ham, looking a shadow of his former self in recent seasons.

With the duo previously impressing together at Leeds, everyone knows what they are capable of when performing at their scintillating best, but it’s been a struggle for either player to shine when not playing on the same side.

A move for Phillips this summer could allow him to finally regain the impressive form that earned him his £45m move a couple of years ago, having previously started every game during England's surge to the Euro 2020 final - lauded as a "beast" under Gareth Southgate by former Holland midfielder, Nigel de Jong.

In need of a new lease of life amid a stagnant period for the Yorkshireman, moving to Merseyside could be just the answer for the £150k-per-week star, with the deal also allowing Harrison to potentially reach the heights he produced during his time at Leeds.