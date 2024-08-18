Everton fell to a disappointing 3-0 defeat in their opening Premier League game against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, with thousands of empty seats visible before the final whistle.

The Toffees, who are entering their final season at Goodison Park, failed to create any clear-cut opportunities, only registering a single effort on target during the entire encounter.

Sean Dyche’s side have already strengthened their attacking unit this summer, signing the likes of Iliman Ndiaye and Jesper Lindstrom, but the duo weren’t included from the start, with the lack of threat in front of goal evident for large parts in the defeat.

With less than two weeks remaining in the transfer market, the club may need to conduct more business if they are to improve their attacking output, helping them pull further clear of any looming relegation threat this season.

The club are making inroads to sign one talent who’s been on their radar all summer long, boosting their chances of ending the torrid luck in front of goal.

Everton preparing move for attacker

According to Football Insider, Everton are preparing a loan move to sign Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah before the transfer deadline on August 30th.

The 25-year-old, who has constantly been linked with a move to Merseyside this summer, looks set to leave the Emirates in a bid to gain more regular first-team minutes.

He’s also been subject to interest from Marseille and Bournemouth, but after the pair opted to sign alternative targets, the Toffees could have a free run at a move to sign the striker.

It’s unclear whether Mikel Arteta’s side would be prepared to allow the Englishman to depart North London on a temporary basis before the end of the window, but it would be a move that would dramatically improve Dyche’s options in the final third.

Why Nketiah would be better than Calvert-Lewin

Despite the flurry of transfer activity at Everton this summer, striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin still remains the club’s number-one option at the top end of the pitch.

However, he produced a disappointing opening display of the new season yesterday, failing to register a single shot whilst also losing possession six times despite only managing 20 touches in his 76-minute display.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's stats against Brighton (17/08/2024) Statistics Tally Minutes played 76 Shots taken 0 Touches 20 Duels won 4/8 (50%) Times caught offside 2 Possession lost 6x Stats via SofaScore

However, he’s been subject to interest from Manchester United and Newcastle United this summer, with his future still up in the air - potentially still leaving Goodison before the end of the window.

It wouldn’t be the end of the world if the Toffees let the 27-year-old leave the club, with Nketiah posting numerous figures last season that blow the current Everton man out of the water.

The “remarkable” Arsenal ace, as described by journalist James Olley, may have registered fewer combined goals and assists last campaign, but managed a higher ratio of contributions per 90 after featuring for fewer minutes in 2023/24.

How Nketiah & DCL compare in the PL (2023/24) Statistics (per 90) Nketiah Calvert-Lewin Games played 27 32 Goals + assists 7 9 Goals + assists per 90 0.58 0.37 Goals per shot-on-target 0.42 0.18 Pass accuracy 78% 56% Progressive carries 1.8 1.5 Shot-creating actions 2.3 2.2 Stats via FBref

Shot-creating actions are pieces of play that lead to a shot. These include moments such as a pass, take-on or foul being drawn.

Nketiah also managed a better goal per shot-on-target rate than his fellow countryman, showcasing that he’s a more clinical option in front of goal than the target man - handing Dyche with a greater chance of rectifying their abysmal goalscoring record.

The club are in desperate need of a new talisman after their dismal record in front of goal, as demonstrated during yesterday’s defeat.

Nketiah would be an excellent option for the club, helping the Toffees produce more frequent opportunities in front of goal, and providing an upgrade on Calvert-Lewin in the process.