Everton could be hit with a points deduction following their financial scrutinies over the last few weeks and journalist Mark Ogden claims it would all but seal their relegation next season.

What's the latest with Everton's finances?

It was revealed that the Merseyside had made a financial loss for the fifth consecutive year, forcing the Premier League to refer the club to an independent regulator.

The issues they have come as they breach the rule of not recording losses of over £105m during a three-year period - Everton have lost £430m over the last five years.

And a potential points deduction has been suggested as a possible punishment that could be implemented this season.

However, speaking on Sky Sports, Ogden has suggested it would most likely come into action next season and it could make survival virtually impossible for the Toffees:

(3:00) "The losses are staggering, they're off the scale in terms of you know, clubs are limited to £105 million [losses] over three seasons.

"The timescale is very unlikely for this season for Everton's deduction to come in before the end of the season. But if it's delayed until next season, it could mean it's virtually impossible for them to stay up next season if they have a deduction.

"So that would mean that they would go into the new stadium in the Championship. Which I just don't see an easy way out for Everton with this."

What does the future hold for Everton?

The prospect of being handed a serious points deduction will, of course, be a daunting prospect, however, the players have to focus their attention to their efforts on the pitch.

A number of clubs around Everton were able to pick up results over the weekend which has left Sean Dyche's side in 18th spot with only goal difference keeping them from safety.

However, they will face a big challenge on Monday night as they welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Goodison Park where they will have the opportunity to climb all the way up to 13th spot with a win.

And this is all the players can do this season amid the issues lurking around the club off the pitch.

However, if they are able to survive and a points deduction is handed to them for the start of the 2023/24 campaign, then that certainly would provide major concerns.

Everton's new stadium will be costing the club a serious amount of money for the coming years and the revenue which Championship football brings will not be what the owners need.

But it seems as if a points deduction could all but seal their fate ahead of the new campaign if the Premier League are to come down heavy on the Blues.