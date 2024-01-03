Everton have had quite a stressful campaign so far under head coach Sean Dyche. Having had a torrid start to the season, the Toffees rapidly climbed their way back up the table but were dealt another blow in the form of a ten-point deduction from the Premier League for breaching FFP regulations.

However, this Thursday’s clash away at Crystal Palace in the FA Cup offers the Merseyside club the chance to take a break from the pressures of league football and to go on yet another cup run, having reached the quarter-final of the EFL Cup, losing out on a place in the final four on penalties against Fulham.

The game will also offer Dyche a chance to rotate his starting lineup, but the experienced coach will still want to field a strong enough eleven to progress to the next round, ensuring there may just be four changes from the recent defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

1 GK – Jordan Pickford

Jordan Pickford has started every single game for Everton this season bar none, including all four of the side’s League Cup matches.

Saturday’s trip to Wolves will be one that the England international will want to forget quickly, having conceded three goals and ending the match with -0.47 goals prevented. Nonetheless, Dyche will likely stick with his first-choice shot-stopper at Selhurst Park, offering him a chance for redemption.

2 RB – Seamus Coleman

Nathan Patterson was one of Everton’s worst performers at Molineux last weekend, having completed just 69% of his passes and losing possession of the ball 13 times.

Furthermore, the Scot was dribbled past once and lost 60% of his total duels before being replaced by skipper Seamus Coleman with the side 3-0 down, having been handed a 4/10 match rating by the Liverpool Echo for his turgid display.

The Irishman was much more secure, making six ball recoveries and winning 67% of his duels throughout his limited time on the pitch. Coleman could be rewarded for his mature display with just his second start of the campaign.

3 CB – James Tarkowski

Everton recorded an xG of merely 0.46 against Wolves on Saturday afternoon and vice-captain James Tarkowski boasted 0.11 of this total xG tally. It certainly wasn’t a vintage display from the ex-Burnley man, but Tarkowski has still been superb this season and shouldn’t be dropped for one poor display.

4 CB – Jarrad Branthwaite

After a run of three-straight defeats, Dyche tried something a little different in the Midlands by deploying Michael Keane in a back three, sandwiched between Jarrad Branthwaite and Tarkowski. This experiment failed once more and Keane was replaced just two minutes after Wolves bagged their third of the game.

All three men struggled at the back but Branthwaite has been solid alongside Tarkowski this season, having been hailed as “magnificent” by Premier League legend Alan Shearer - so the manager should revert to this defensive partnership by taking Keane out of the firing line.

5 LB – Vitaliy Mykolenko

There is a lack of defensive cover on the left side of Everton’s backline. However, thanks to Vitaliy Mykolenko’s superb form this season, Dyche hasn’t needed to find an alternative.

On Saturday, the Ukrainian was arguably the Toffees’ most assured player, having made seven ball recoveries and five interceptions, while winning 100% of his ground duels and tackles. Mykolenko should keep his place in the team once more.

6 RM - Arnaut Danjuma

In his last twelve matches, Jack Harrison has recorded merely one goal and one assist in total which is one of the reasons why Everton hold the sixth-worst goal record in the Premier League at the moment.

While the league is too high-risk of a competition to hand loanee Arnaut Danjuma a start in the team, this cup clash at Palace could be the perfect opportunity for Dyche to do just that. If the Dutchman performs well, Everton’s right wing is certainly his for the taking given Harrison’s recent performances.

7 DM - James Garner

In recent weeks, James Garner has been deployed further forward in the absence of Abdoulaye Doucoure. However, on Saturday, the former Manchester United man dropped back into a double-pivot alongside Amadou Onana and wasn’t the worst player on the pitch.

Garner completed 93% of his 44 passes during the game, while also playing five passes into the final third and winning 58% of his total duels. While not perfect, the 22-year-old may have done just enough to keep his place in the team, but the same can’t be said for his midfield partner.

8 DM - Andre Gomes

Onana has struggled in recent weeks and the 3-0 defeat at Molineux was no different. The Belgian midfielder was dribbled past twice and lost 54% of his ground duels throughout the match. This cup clash offers Dyche the chance to drop Andre Gomes back into the lineup for his second start in three matches, having recently returned from a lengthy injury, to get some minutes under his belt.

9 LM - Dwight McNeil

Only Doucoure has more goal contributions than Dwight McNeil this season for Everton, while the winger is also the side’s top assister with five in total in 20 appearances.

McNeil looks like one of the only players capable of making something happen for the Toffees at the moment and if Dyche’s men are to progress to the next round of the prestigious contest, the 24-year-old must keep his place.

10 AM - Abdoulaye Doucoure

One can easily make the case for Doucoure being Everton’s most influential player this season as the Senegalese midfielder is the team’s top goalscorer, having scored six times this term.

Unfortunately, the ex-Watford star has missed the previous four outings with a thigh injury and Everton have lost all four matches. Nonetheless, Doucoure is in line to return at Selhurst Park on Thursday night and should walk straight back into the starting lineup.

11 ST - Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Dyche’s only realistic options up top are Dominic Calvert-Lewin and summer signing Beto. While the pair have primarily rotated the number nine position this season, Calvert-Lewin should be given the nod following his performance at Molineux.

The 26-year-old had very few opportunities, leaving the pitch in the 74th minute with an xG of just 0.07 which was even lower than Tarkowski. However, the striker created four chances, according to FotMob, and looked like Everton’s most dangerous player.

Everton’s predicted XI vs Crystal Palace in full: GK - Pickford; RB - Coleman, CB - Tarkowski, CB - Branthwaite, LB - Mykolenko; RM - Danjuma, DM - Garner, DM - Gomes, LM - McNeil; AM - Doucoure, ST - Calvert-Lewin.