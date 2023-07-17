Everton have been boosted in their efforts to sign Blackburn Rovers youngster Adam Wharton this summer, following a key update over his future at the club.

Who is Adam Wharton?

The 19-year-old midfielder is a highly thought of player at his current team, already becoming an important part of the setup, despite his tender years. The midfielder made 18 appearances in the Championship last season, 12 of which were starts, and he scored two goals and chipped in with one assist in that time.

Wharton is also a three-cap England Under-19 international, showing his international pedigree, and Blackburn manager Jon Dahl Tomasson has said that he has "great potential" as a player. While his current deal doesn't expire until the summer of 2027, a move away from the Championship club could be on the cards in the current transfer window.

There is plenty of interest in the Englishman's signature and Everton have arguably emerged as one the front-runners to sign him, as the Blues look to plan for the future and bring in talented homegrown players.

Now, a fresh update has emerged regarding what could happen with Wharton this summer, and it is one that could be met with positivity at Goodison Park.

Could Everton sign Adam Wharton?

According to Football League World, Wharton looks likely to leave Blackburn this summer, in what they describe as a "twist" and a boost for Everton, albeit along with a number of other Premier League clubs:

"Blackburn could be forced to sell Adam Wharton this summer as the owners reduce the investment they put into the club.

"It has been claimed by the Mirror that the Indian government has told the Venky’s to ‘slash overseas investment’, which means that the budget at Ewood Park will be reduced by 20%.

The report confirms Everton are admirers of the player, before going on to say:

"Therefore, this twist will give those clubs a real belief that Wharton can be prised away from the Lancashire side this summer."

Wharton certainly looks like a fantastic young prospect, having been described as "outstanding" by journalist Alan Nixon in the past, as well as being called "technically one of the best footballers I've ever worked with at Under-18s level" by Blackburn Under-18s head coach Ryan Kidd, quite the compliment indeed.

Granted, Wharton wouldn't be signed as an immediate key starter for Everton, if he were to move to Goodison in the near future, but he is someone who could gradually become a formidable presence in the team over time, perhaps emerging in the shape of a Ross Barkley or Wayne Rooney when he burst onto the scene back in the early 2000s.

It clearly won't be easy for the Merseysiders to get their man, considering the level of interest in him from other Premier League rivals this summer, but if Blackburn have to sell and Sean Dyche manages to sell the Blues as a club to him, he could be a wonderful addition in the northwest for many years to come.