Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi is believed to be close to signing a new contract, which would be a "big boost" for the Toffees, according to journalist Paul Brown.

Will Alex Iwobi sign a new contract with Everton?

There are conflicting reports about whether Iwobi is set to remain at Goodison Park, with Football Insider last week reporting there has been a breakthrough in talks, following negotiations which took place over a number of weeks. A more recent update from the same source states Everton still remain confident about the midfielder extending his stay, however he is not expected to put pen to paper until the summer, amid concerns about the club being relegated.

Pundit Tam McManus has recently lauded the 26-year-old as a "critical player" for Sean Dyche's side, claiming it's a "no brainer" for the club to offer him a new long-term deal. In an interview with GiveMeSport, Brown has also now commended the decision to offer the £120k-per-week earner fresh terms, in light of his vital contribution to the Merseyside club's attacking output so far this season.

The journalist said: "I think a new contract for Iwobi would be a big boost. He's made a case for Everton's player of the season. Some of his production has tailed away in recent weeks, but I still think he's one of their most dangerous players.

"He seems to unlock defences better than most of his teammates can. If you watch most of the situations that Everton score from, he seems to have been a part of those moves, whether it's the beginning or the end of them."

Should Everton offer Alex Iwobi a new contract?

The former Arsenal man has been vital for the Toffees going forward, weighing in with one goal and seven assists in all competitions, recording more goal contributions than any other player in the squad.

It is true that the Nigeria international's form has fizzled out in recent weeks, picking up just one assist in his last ten Premier League matches, however Dyche still clearly views him as an important player, given the game time he has received.

As such, it will be frustrating for Everton that the midfielder may wait until the end of the season before signing a new deal, considering he is still one of the club's most consistent performers, with an average Sofascore match rating of 6.93.

That said, the Toffees have put themselves in a good position to avoid relegation since Dyche's arrival, now sitting two points clear of the bottom three, which could convince Iwobi to make a decision sooner.