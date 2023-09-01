Everton are set to lose Alex Iwobi on deadline day to possible relegation rivals Fulham, and it now looks like he may not be the only first-team player on the way out.

What's the latest deadline day news?

Everton are trying desperately to sign Wilfried Gnonto from Leeds United to add to their succesful attacking signings of Beto and Arnaut Danjuma.

They are however set to lose a significant part of the first-team squad in the shape of Nigeria star Iwobi, who is closing in on a move to Fulham even despite their own sale of Joao Palhinha to Bayern Munich collapsing, as per BBC.

And now, according to The Athletic's Patrick Boyland on Twitter, Neal Maupay is also set to join former club Brentford on loan:

"Everton's Neal Maupay close to returning to Brentford on loan w/ option to buy. Fabrizio Romano with the first call."

The report goes into the matter in a little more depth, with a permanent move in the offing for Maupay, should he impress back in west London:

"Everton striker Neal Maupay is close to re-joining Brentford on loan with an option to make the move permanent. Maupay is waiting for a green light from Everton before undergoing a medical with the London club.

"The 27-year-old has made three appearances this season, coming off the bench to provide an assist during Everton's 2-1 victory over Doncaster Rovers in the League Cup on Wednesday. The Frenchman is now nearing a return to Brentford who he played for in the Championship between 2017 and 2019."

Maupay's time in an Everton shirt has been miserable to date, with a huge lack of impact on show and supporters beginning to turn on him. He has scored just one goal in 32 appearances, which is a scarcely believable return for an established Premier League striker, and a number of big misses proved costly in the 1-0 defeat at home to Fulham on the opening weekend of the season.

The 27-year-old's struggles have meant that he has looked increasingly surplus to requirements at Goodison, especially with Beto arriving and already matching his teammate's tally, scoring on his debut away to Doncaster Rovers on Wednesday evening, as the Blues came from behind to win 2-1 in their EFL Cup second round clash.

Are Everton signing anyone?

Maupay moving on in the summer transfer window makes complete sense for all parties, bringing an end to what has largely been a disastrous spell at Everton.

It will potentially allow him more minutes at a club he knows well in Brentford, as they look the fill the void left by the suspended Ivan Toney, and it will allow the Blues to get rid of a player who was arguably starting to feel like a hindrance.

At this point, it would be a surprise if Maupay ever played for the club again, with a permanent move away next summer making sense, even if the Bees aren't interested in snapping him up.

The Blues now though need to make sure they bring in some reinforcements with both Iwobi and Maupay on the way out, and it looks as though it's Gnonto or bust on that front, with a last bid set to be made tonight while fellow target Luis Sinisterra is edging closer to signing for Bournemouth.