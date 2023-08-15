Everton are now "considering a move" for Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy, however, they may have to do battle for his signature with another Premier League club, according to journalist Jack Rosser.

Who are Everton signing this summer?

Although the Toffees have now confirmed the arrival of Jack Harrison, with the winger joining on a season-long loan deal from Leeds United, they still remain in the market for new wide options this summer, and Wilfried Gnonto is being targeted.

In a recent update on X, football correspondent Jacque Talbot said:

"Informed Wilfried Gnonto is continuing to push for a move to Everton and there is an expectation that Leeds will eventually lower their asking price - club have reneged their position."

Talbot has also given an overview of some of Sean Dyche's other attacking targets, saying:

"The Toffees are also strongly considering a move for Leicester City's Patson Daka. My understanding is that a move for Beto is not as advanced as other outlets have claimed."

Read The Latest Everton Transfer News HERE

While Dyche's main priority appears to be bolstering his forward options, the manager also wants to bring in a suitable back-up option for first-choice goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, with McCarthy now emerging as a potential target.

That is according to Rosser, who has recently taken to X to claim the Toffees "are considering a move" for the Southampton goalkeeper, who may even be allowed to leave on a free transfer this summer, as a result of his high wages.

Given that he earns £50k-per-week, the Englishman is among the top earners at St Mary's, so the Saints could be willing to part with him for free, which could suit Everton down to the ground, considering their "terrible financial state."

Dyche will face competition for his signature, however, with Crystal Palace are also named as potential suitors for the shot-stopper, who currently has two years remaining on his Southampton contract.

Has Alex McCarthy played for England?

The 33-year-old has made one cap for the Three Lions, playing 45 minutes of an international friendly against the USA back in 2018, but he never managed to kick on and fight for a starting spot on a regular basis.

Even at Southampton, the Guildford-born 'keeper has struggled for game time, making just six appearances in the Premier League last season, and 17 in the season prior, having fallen down the pecking order at St Mary's.

That said, the former Crystal Palace man could still be a shrewd signing, at least as a back-up option, should he be able to reignite his previous form, having been lauded as "terrific" by members of the media less than three years ago.

The 6 foot 4 colossus being able to force his way into the England set-up shows he definitely has quality, and he could be a decent option for Dyche to rely on in EFL Cup games.

The only issue is that McCarthy still has two years left on his £50k-per-week deal with Southampton, which could be seen as far too much for Everton to pay a back-up goalkeeper, so they may only pursue a deal if he is willing to accept a wage cut, making this one to watch.