Everton would be willing to sell Amadou Onana for £50m this summer if they are relegated from the Premier League, according to a report from Football Insider.

Which Everton players could leave this summer?

There are a number of first-team players with their contracts set to expire at the end of the season, including Yerry Mina and Abdoulaye Doucoure, although Everton do retain the right to extend the latter player's deal by an additional year.

Not only that, but several players have been linked with a move away from Goodison Park, including Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Arsenal have "looked at" signing the striker, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Despite signing a new deal earlier this season, Jordan Pickford continues to be targeted by a number of Premier League clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, with it being reported the goalkeeper can leave if the Toffees are relegated.

Another player Everton may be forced to cash-in on if they are relegated from the top flight is Onana, with Football Insider now reporting they would be willing to accept a £50m bid if they go down to the Championship.

After an impressive debut season at Goodison Park, the midfielder has drawn attention from a number of top clubs, including Man United, with Erik ten Hag said to be a huge admirer.

If the Merseyside club are relegated, the Belgian will push for a move this summer, however if they are able to survive the drop, the club's hierarchy will attempt to convince him to stay.

Should Everton sell Amadou Onana?

If the unthinkable happens and Everton do get relegated to the second tier, then they will most likely have to sell the 21-year-old, as there is no way a player with his quality would be willing to play in the Championship.

Hailed as "superb" by journalist Richard Buxton earlier this season, the maestro has been a vital player for Sean Dyche's side this season, making 31 appearances in the Premier League, during which time he has displayed his various qualities.

The Dakar-born midfielder is very strong in the air, while also ranking highly for tackles completed per game in the league, averaging 2.2, the fourth-highest amount in the Everton squad.

Dyche's side have shown real signs of improvement in recent weeks, particularly in the 5-1 win away down at Brighton, so they will be hoping they can beat the drop, and keep hold of Onana.