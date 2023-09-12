There is still time for some late-summer transfer business to happen, and it looks as though one Everton player could be set to depart in the very near future, following a new update.

Will Everton sell more players?

It was clear at the end of last season that some major surgery was needed at Goodison Park, following another campaign that saw the Blues come perilously close to losing their Premier League status.

Sean Dyche will have wanted to bring in the right players, in terms of individuals he feels are perfect for his system, and the likes of Jack Harrison, Arnaut Danjuma and Beto have all arrived at the club, among others.

It has been a disappointing start to the campaign for the Toffees, though, who have only picked up one solitary point from their opening four league matches, and it could point towards certain individuals still not being good enough to feature at the highest level.

While the summer transfer window has slammed shut in England, and in most countries for that matter, there is still just enough time for business to be completed in certain leagues, including the Turkish Super Lig.

One player who could leave Everton this week is midfielder Andre Gomes, who appears to have no future at the club under Dyche, and may want a new challenge at this point in his career. Now, a big update has emerged regarding his potential exit, with time running out to seal a move elsewhere.

Will Andre Gomes leave Everton?

According to a new update from journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu on X, Gomes is wanted by Turkish giants Fenerbahce who are in the Europa Conference League and could depart Goodison before their summer transfer window closes on Friday.

"Fenerbahce is interested in Andre Gomes, who plays for Everton."

In truth, this feels like a natural time to bring Gomes' Everton career to an end, with the Portuguese arriving as such an exciting signing from Barcelona back in 2019, when big things were expected of him.

Instead, the 30-year-old has underwhelmed in a Blues shirt overall, scoring just twice in 100 appearances and also registering only seven assists, despite being a midfielder who is thought to be a creative presence.

In fairness to Gomes, he has arguably never been the same since suffering a serious broken leg in a home Premier League clash with Tottenham during the 2019/20 season, following a tackle from Son Heung-min.

It was an incident that left the Spurs man in tears after being shown a red card, such was the severity of the injury, and it has been tough for the Everton midfielder to ever look like a true force since that moment, despite being hailed as "excellent" by Kevin Campbell.

Dyche is now creating his own team, and it seems obvious that Gomes, on £120,000-a-week, isn't a part of it, so rather than stay at Goodison and potentially earn very little playing time, it makes sense for all parties to move him on this summer, allowing him for regular minutes and possibly letting the Blues receive a fee for him, rather than lose him for free when his contract expires next summer.