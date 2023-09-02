Highlights Everton's draw against Sheffield United was disappointing, but the performances of summer signings Danjuma and Beto were highlights.

Danjuma showcased his attacking abilities with a goal, key pass, and five shots, while also contributing defensively.

Beto impressed in his first Premier League start, displaying good hold-up play, dribbling skills, and creating chances despite not scoring.

Everton dropped more points in the Premier League, drawing 2-2 with Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in what was an entertaining match.

The Toffees took the lead through Abdoulaye Doucoure after just 14 minutes, but two goals involving the hosts' new signing Cameron Archer turned the match around as the sides went into the halftime break.

Summer signing Arnaut Danjuma subsequently netted the equaliser for the Merseyside club soon after the interval, and although the Toffees pushed for a winner, the match ended with a share of the spoils.

Sean Dyche now surely finds himself under severe pressure following their fourth successive league match without a win, and he will be hoping to regroup during the international break.

There were a few bright sparks for the club today, most notably summer arrivals Danjuma and Beto, who both played well despite the final outcome of the match.

How good was Arnaut Danjuma vs Sheffield United?

The winger joined from Villarreal on a season long loan deal, and it looked as though it was a smart move by Dyche, especially as he has prior Premier League experience.

The one-time Bournemouth ace played for Tottenham Hotspur during the second half of the 2022/23 season, netting twice in all competitions, and he really showcased his abilities this afternoon.

The Dutchman not only scored his second competitive goal for the Toffees, but he also made one key pass during the tie alongside having five shots in total and succeeding with his only dribble attempt, displaying his attacking qualities to good effect.

The 26-year-old wasn’t afraid to contribute defensively either, winning five out of his seven duels and making one tackle, and it was clear he wanted to get involved during the game. This goal could be the catalyst for some more over the coming months, while Dyche will also be particularly pleased with Beto’s contributions during the game.

Did Beto score vs Sheffield United?

The 25-year-old was making his first start for the club following a debut goal against Doncaster Rovers in the League Cup during midweek.

The Portuguese forward certainly carried on where he left off as he held the ball up well and was even praised by journalist Patrick Boyland, who said: “Beto's hold up play has been fantastic in the main so far. His name is the one being sung by the away fans. Been sending defenders sprawling to the turf.”

The £26m man managed the full 90 minutes and during that time, the striker took 45 touches and demonstrated his attacking prowess by taking four shots during the match, although he did fail to score his second Everton goal.

Beto also showcased his ability to ghost past defenders as he succeeded with seven of his ten attempted dribbles while making one key pass and creating a big chance in what was an impressive performance, especially since it was his first taste of Premier League football.

Everton look like they have signed a gem in the former Udinese forward and Dyche will be hoping that after the international break, he is ready to really hit the ground running and lift the club out of the precarious situation they’re in.

While it may have been Danjuma who got on the scoresheet for the Toffees today, it was arguably Beto who was the real hero in the front line due to his all-round performance.