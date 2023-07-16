Everton are believed to have made contact with Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma over a summer move to the club, according to a fresh transfer claim.

What is the latest Arnaut Danjuma transfer news?

The 26-year-old, who earned £45,000 per week while on loan last year, is someone whose future could be up in the air during the current transfer window.

During his time at Spurs, Danjuma scored once in nine Premier League appearances and also netted twice in La Liga prior to joining on a temporary basis back in January. While the Dutchman's current deal doesn't expire until the summer of 2026, it could be that Villarreal are willing to move him on this summer if they fail to see a long-term future for him at the club.

Everton have been linked with a move for the winger as they look to bolster their attacking options ahead of the 2023/24 season - Spurs pipped them to his signature back in the January window - and a new update has now emerged regarding their pursuit of him.

Could Everton sign Arnaut Danjuma?

According to Football Insider, the Blues have contacted Danjuma over a summer switch to Goodison Park, with a loan move again mooted:

"Everton have made contact with Villarreal about signing winger Arnaut Danjuma this summer.

"Contact has been made over a potential loan deal, with the Toffees ready to pay a loan fee as they prepare to submit an offer. It is believed that Sean Dyche has already spoken to the player ahead of a move.

"Everton are hoping to sign two forwards before the end of the summer transfer window."

This is an exciting update from an Everton perspective, with wide attacking options badly needed this summer in order to provide Sean Dyche with more firepower in the final third.

The Blues scored just 34 goals in 38 Premier League matches in 2022/23, outlining how important it is for new signings to come and boost that area of the pitch as the club look to avoid a third straight relegation battle.

In Danjuma, Everton would be signing someone with experience in two of Europe's top five leagues, with the Dutchman scoring 12 goals in 33 appearances in La Liga, not to mention bagging two strikes in six caps for a talented Netherlands team that features the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Frenkie de Jong and Cody Gakpo, to name just a few of their top players.

At 26, the Villarreal ace would also be coming in at a good point in his career, having gained enough experience to be a well-rounded footballer. Indeed, pundit Kevin Phillips has described him as a "nightmare for defenders", highlighting the attacking threat that he possesses - but also that he still potentially has four or five years left in his prime.

Whether he will be keen to join a side that has battled at the wrong end of the Premier League table in recent times remains to be seen, though the fact that he was previously close to signing could suggest this may not be a problem.

In that case, it may simply come down to Dyche convincing Danjuma that this is the right project for him to spearhead following the Toffees' dramatic final-day survival last term.