Everton are one step closer towards sealing a deal for Ashley Young this transfer window, with reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano reporting that he will undergo a medical later today.

Who does Ashley Young play for?

The former Man United winger is currently available on a free transfer, having been let go by former club Aston Villa at the end of the 2022/23 season. That isn't to say the England man is any less useful on the field though, with the Villains able to get 29 Premier League games out of the 38-year-old over the course of the campaign despite his age. He's spent the last two years with the club and racked up 33 starts for them, having returned to Villa Park after twelve seasons away.

Young, who has also had a stint abroad with Inter Milan in Italy, is one of the top flight's biggest veterans that is still playing right now. He has a total of 544 Premier League outings under his belt and has racked up 69 goals and 92 assists in the competition along the way.

If he gets regular game time next season, there is a chance that he might even hit the 100-assist mark for a team in the top tier.

Are Everton signing Ashley Young?

The club that could give him the opportunity to do so appears to be Everton. The Toffees are on the hunt for new faces this summer in order to keep them afloat, with the side having only narrowly avoided the drop in 2022/23. With the player available for nothing, talks have now been held between the Goodison Park outfit and Young over a potential deal to make them his next team.

It appears that those talks have now progressed and a deal is a lot closer to completion. That's because reliable journalist Romano has reported that a medical is booked in for the winger later today ahead of a switch to Everton. He adds that once the medical is done and dusted - and if everything is okay - then the deal will be signed and he should become an official Toffees player. It's not clear yet how long any potential deal for the Englishman is though, although considering his age it likely won't be too long.

The 38-year-old would certainly add some experience to the Everton squad. Having spent nine seasons with Man United, he is aware of what it takes to compete at the very top level in the division and even helped the Red Devils to win the Premier League title during his tenure there.

The year in which they were crowned English champions, Young featured on 19 occasions and bagged three assists - so was an important squad player for the side, even if he wasn't a regular starter.

If he can bring his know-how to Goodison Park and can help them steer clear of the drop again, then the signing of the versatile player, who former Villa boss Steven Gerrard dubbed as "outstanding", on a free transfer could be a shrewd bit of business by the Toffees this transfer window.