After recent events, Everton know that the club’s finances and transfers will be under tight scrutiny from the powers that be. As a result, the Toffees may need to begin focusing recruitment on players that can be signed for cheap and sold for immense profit.

Jarrad Branthwaite is a great example of Everton’s recruitment working, having joined from Carlisle United for £1m three years ago and now being worth close to £35m.

The Merseyside outfit are reportedly eyeing up another possible steal ahead of January, who could be worth a lot more money in the future.

Everton transfer news - Archie Brown

According to The Daily Mail, Everton are one of several clubs keeping tabs on Archie Brown at KAA Gent as the fullback has had a tremendous season in Belgium. The outlet is also reporting that Everton face competition from fellow Premier League side Burnley and Championship outfit Leeds United for the 21-year-old’s signature.

Brown came up through Derby County’s youth ranks and scored a hattrick in the U18 Premier League final against Arsenal back in 2020 to lift the club’s first-ever trophy in that age group, with his father even describing him as “stonewall” because of his incredibly serious facial expressions.

Despite being offered a new contract in 2021, the youngster decided to take a risk by signing for Lausanne-Sport, owned by INEOS. Having stayed with the Swiss side for two years, Belgian Pro League club Gent came calling in the recent summer window for £3.4m.

Brown has been making waves with De Buffalo’s. However, as the defender has played for two clubs this season, he potentially wouldn’t feature for Everton until the following campaign due to FIFA regulations.

Archie Brown’s stats this season

This season, Brown has been a regular member of Gent’s first-team and has made 18 appearances in all competitions, totalling 1,388 minutes as Hein Vanhaezebrouck’s men currently sit in third.

Additionally, the young wide player has featured in a whole host of different positions, from being a left-winger to a left-back to even playing as a centre-back with the Belgian club. However, throughout his infant career, Brown’s most utilised position has been as a left-back.

It was reported this past week that manager Sean Dyche is willing to let Ben Godfrey leave this winter, with Tottenham Hotspur keen to sign the ex-Norwich City star. Godfrey has played just two league games this season with the Toffees.

Godfrey is Vitaliy Mykolenko’s only backup option on the left side of the defence. Ashley Young can fill in at left-back but will be 39 in the summer and can’t be considered as much of a long-term option. This is where the signing of Brown makes sense.

In fact, Brown has even been outperforming Mykolenko and Godfrey in several key attacking and defensive metrics this term - having only been bettered with regard to successful take-ons, tackles and blocks made per 90.

Per 90 Metrics Archie Brown - 2023/24 Vitaliy Mykolenko - 2023/24 Ben Godfrey - 2022/23 Assists 0.06 0 0.1 Expected Assists 0.13 0.04 0.01 Progressive Carries 4.41 0.33 1.01 Progressive Passes 3.16 1.75 2.13 Progressive Passes Received 7.28 1.92 0.79 Key Passes 0.81 0.33 0.34 Crosses To Penalty Area 0.51 0.25 0.11 Passes To Penalty Area 1.03 0.5 0.11 Successful Take-Ons % 42.1 66.7 37.5 Tackles 1.18 3.58 2.25 Blocks 1.47 1.5 1.35 Stats via FBref

Football Transfers has placed Brown’s current market value at between £1.7m and 3m, but given he still has just less than four years remaining on his deal with Gent, it’s likely that Everton will be forced to fork out a lot more.

Nevertheless, this could be an incredibly astute acquisition by the Toffees by signing a player who could have a higher ceiling than Mykolenko due to his statistical return this term.