A number of journalists lauded new striker Beto's performance in Everton's 2-2 draw away to Sheffield United in the Premier League, as he caught the eye greatly leading the line.

How did Everton play against Sheffield United?

The Blues were back in league action on Saturday lunchtime, looking to build on their 2-1 victory away to Doncaster Rovers in the EFL Cup second round on Wednesday evening.

Everton were coming up against a Blades side who were also without a point in their opening three matches in 2023/24, highlighting the importance of the game at Bramall Lane, in what felt like an early six-pointer this season.

An entertaining encounter saw Sean Dyche's side take the lead through Abdoulaye Doucoure, who scored at the second attempt after initially being denied.

United hit back through Cameron Archer, however, and they were soon behind shortly before half-time when the striker's shot came back off the post and in off the unfortunate Jordan Pickford.

Everton didn't feel sorry for themselves, though, and equalised through Arnaut Danjuma from close range following a lovely Nathan Patterson cross from the right flank.

In the end, both sides had to settle for a share of the spoils in what was a thrilling contest from start to finish, and it is a result that the Merseysiders may feel content with, as they got off the mark for the season.

Was Beto impressive for Everton?

Reporting during the game, Sky Sports' Sam Blitz lauded the impact of Beto in attack for the Blues, with the striker hugely impressive leading the line:

"What a game we're being treated to here! Both teams throwing everything at this match like it's an end-of-season decider! Beto involved again for Everton - he's been excellent today."

Meanwhile, journalist Patrick Boyland also lauded the attacker on Twitter during the game, finding himself hugely impressed by his impact against the Blades:

"Beto's hold-up play has been fantastic in the main so far. His name is the one being sung by the away fans. Been sending defenders sprawling to the turf."

The praise for Beto is fully merited from the pair, with the 25-year-old an absolute handful all afternoon at Bramall Lane, combining strength, pace and good link-up play.

He completed six out of nine dribbles, according to Sofascore, not to mention playing one key pass and also creating one big chance.

He may not have scored, but so much of Everton's good play went through him, with the hosts' defence being given a torrid time for much of the proceedings, as he burst past players and looked like making things happen - playing in Dajmuma impressively during the first half at one point.

On this evidence, the Blues may have signed themselves a real gem of a striker, at a time when attacking reinforcements have been so badly needed.

Both the Portuguese and Danjuma look like they are going to create some havoc in the final third this season, and it could make all the difference when it comes to Dyche's men trying to avoid another relegation fight, hopefully pushing them further up the Premier League table in the process.