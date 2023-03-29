Everton are still in the picture to sign Udinese striker Beto, having failed to bring him to Goodison Park in the January transfer window, according to a report.

Who could Everton sign this summer?

Sean Dyche's first task is to preserve Everton's Premier League status, with his side currently sitting just two points clear of the relegation zone, however he will be looking to bolster his squad in the summer transfer window.

A new striker could be of key importance, given that Neal Maupay will reportedly be allowed to leave the club, and the Toffees are ready to make a €15m (£13m) offer for Duvan Zapata, another forward they missed out on in January.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has struggled for match fitness again this season, missing a total of 14 games through injury, so additional options may be needed, with Coventry City's Viktor Gyokeres still remaining a potential target.

As per a report from Tutto Atalanta (via Sport Witness), Everton will be looking to strengthen their attack in the summer, after failing to bring in a new forward back in January. Zapata remains a target for Dyche, as does Beto, and Udinese are now said to be "ready to sell" the striker to the Toffees, having rejected a bid in January, if they were to receive a "suitable offer".

At the moment, the 25-year-old is viewed as a back-up option for Zapata, should the Merseyside club be unable to win the race for the latter player, with Atalanta set to receive multiple offers.

Would Beto be a good signing for Everton?

Journalist Sam Tighe has hailed the Lisbon-born marksman for the effect he has on opposition defenders, saying: "The way Beto spooks defenders is amazing. Chuck a ball into the channel for him to chase and even if he doesn't latch onto it, defenders panic under his pressure and end up making the craziest decisions or panicked clearances."

At 6 foot 4, the Portuguese forward is strong in the air, averaging 2.79 aerials won per 90 in the past year, however he is also particularly good at dribbling, ranking in the 93rd percentile for successful take-ons in the same time period.

In the Serie A this season, the £6.5k-per-week earner is on track to better his goal tally of 11 from last season, already bagging nine goals. Zapata is the more proven striker, having scored 80 goals in 182 games for Atalanta, however he is also far older, at 31-years-old, meaning he is unlikely to be a long-term option for Dyche.

As such, Beto would be a very good signing for Everton this summer, and he should be one of their priority targets in attack.