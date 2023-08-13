Highlights

Transfer expert Dean Jones is rather excited after hearing of a "blinding" signing Everton have been linked with making.

How old is Everton target Hugo Ekitike?

The Frenchman, who is still only 21 years of age, spent last season on loan at PSG before joining permanently, and he did well on the whole, despite having to play a supporting role behind the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar in the attacking pecking order.

Ekitike still managed to chip in with seven goal contributions (three goals and four assists) in Ligue 1 in 2023/24, having netted 10 times in the league for Reims the previous season.

Everton have been linked with a move for the young striker a number of times in recent weeks, and while a recent update suggested he isn't interested in heading to Goodison Park, the Blues won't give up without a fight.

Will Everton sign Hugo Ekitike?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones discussed what an exciting signing Ekitike would be for Everton this summer, should be manage to snap him up:

"Ekitike could be a blinding deal and from a player perspective, the hunger and motivation to play and score goals will be huge. It will have been difficult to resist the lure of PSG but imagine what he’s learned from playing back-up to Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar!

"This is a player with unbelievable scouting reports from his early years in the game and when Newcastle United were looking at him, they really considered that he could be one of the best strikers around within a few years.

"If there is one team right now that should be willing to take a chance on anyone who has such potential, it has to be Everton. The sales pitch to get him to join is going to have to be absolutely spot on, because he has other offers out there too.

"But beyond Calvert-Lewin I still don’t see the source of many goals in this team, and this could change that."

In truth, it is hard to see Ekitike trading PSG for Everton at this point, especially as more playing time could come his way without Messi around now, but it is still encouraging that the Blues haven't given up hope.

If they could entice him to the club, he could be a wonderful addition to their attack, coming straight in as a key figure and providing stiff competition for Dominic Calvert Lewin. He could even be a stronger option than him in no time at all, should the Englishman continue to struggle with fitness issues moving forward.

At just 21, there is still so much more to come from Ekitike moving forward - football talent scout Jacek Kulig has described him as a "revelation" of a player - and he could bring the firepower that is so desperately needed at Goodison this season and beyond. Granted, he isn't yet the finished article, but to already be scoring and assisting for a club of PSG's stature says a lot about his ability.