Everton are now in a fight to sign Villarreal striker Boulaye Dia, who is currently on loan at Salernitana, according to recent reports from Italy.

Which strikers could Everton sign this summer?

Everton are looking at a number of strikers currently playing in the Serie A, with it recently being reported they are pushing hard to sign Inter Milan's Joaquin Correa, having already made contact with the Italian club about a potential deal.

Duvan Zapata is also a target for the Toffees, with it being reported back in March that they are ready to make an offer of €15m (£13m) for the Colombian, who is out of favour at Atalanta due to Rasmus Hojlund's recent form.

Udinese's Beto has been named as a player of interest to Sean Dyche, with a new striker seemingly high on the list of priorities for the manager, and the 25-year-old is said to be valued at around €25m (£22m).

According to a report from La Citta di Salerno (via Sport Witness), Everton are in the picture to sign Salernitana star Dia, who is on loan at the Italian club from Villarreal, and can be signed permanently for €12m (£10.6m) in the summer.

Leeds United and AC Milan are also interested in the forward, who the Toffees have been following for months, having been impressed by his goal-scoring record, now just one goal away from matching Salernitana's record for most goals in a Serie A season.

However, it will seemingly be a very difficult transfer to complete, as the player himself wants to continue with the Italian side, in order to try and break more records.

Should Everton sign Boulaye Dia?

While it appears likely the £20k-per-week forward will remain in the Serie A, there is still a possibility he is attracted by a move to the Premier League, and he could be exactly what the Toffees need to bolster their attack.

Hailed as "absolutely fantastic" by former West Ham United striker Marlon Harewood, the Senegal international has weighed in with 17 goal contributions in 28 Serie A appearances this season, a very impressive record considering he plays for a midtable side.

It is clear that Everton will need a new striker this summer, given that Neal Maupay has very poor all season, scoring just once in 23 Premier League appearances, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin has struggled with injury issues.

Dia has also displayed by his creative side by ranking in the 94th percentile for assists per 90 in the past year, when compared to other forwards, and given his age, he is likely to be entering his prime, making him the perfect signing for Dyche.