Everton are now "weighing up a bid" for Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, who could be available for a relatively low fee, as reported by Daily Express journalist Charlie Gordon.

What's the latest Everton transfer news?

In a recent interview with GiveMeSport, journalist Rudy Galetti has claimed that Everton are still "pushing hard" for Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto, who is Sean Dyche's priority target this summer, with the manager focused on signing a new attacker.

Gnonto is clearly thought of in very high regard by those at Goodison Park, as they are now weighing up making a new and improved £30m bid for the Italian, who is keen on a move away from Leeds this summer, so he can be considered for his country's European Championships squad.

The Toffees are closing in on a deal for Southampton striker Che Adams, having made progress towards finalising a £15m deal with the Saints, and he has now been given the green light to head up to Liverpool to complete his medical.

Adams is not Dyche's only target at striker, with Troyes striker Mama Balde recently being named as another potential option, although journalist Paul Brown is of the belief he may be viewed as a back-up, in case anything goes wrong with a move for someone else.

According to reliable Daily Express journalist Gordon on X, Everton are also "weighing up a bid" for Hudson-Odoi, who has also been of interest to Premier League rivals Fulham, but the Cottagers have been unable to get a deal over the line.

Fulham and Chelsea are deadlocked over the proposed £8m price tag, despite signs of a breakthrough earlier this month, meaning the Toffees could have a chance to hijack the deal, should they be willing to stump up what the Blues are asking for.

Nottingham Forest are also interested in signing the 22-year-old, but there has been nothing concrete from the Reds at this stage, so it could be a two-way race for his signature.

How good is Callum Hudson-Odoi?

It would be fair to say the Chelsea ace is yet to fulfill his lofty potential, having failed to break into the first team on a consistent basis at Stamford Bridge, before being sent out on loan to Bayer Leverkusen, but he is still very young and has time on his side.

FourFourTwo Writer Mark White lauded the Englishman just over a year ago, saying:

"Hudson-Odoi is special. He can breeze past full-backs and has unbelievable vision. But what was mad about him from a young age was the sheer mentality. The confidence. The control. He exuded a vibe like nothing ever seen in English football."

Having been lauded as a "talent" by other members of the media, it is clear the left-winger can still make a huge success of his career if he gets his next move right, after making it clear that he wants to leave Chelsea.

A fee of just £8m for a player with the potential of Hudson-Odoi could be a real steal, and Everton should seriously consider targeting him instead of Gnonto, given that he is available for far cheaper.