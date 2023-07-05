Everton have made contact with the entourage of Charles De Ketelaere over a potential summer move, and AC Milan would be willing to sanction his departure for a fee of €30m (£26m), according to reports from Italy.

What's the latest Everton transfer news?

The Toffees have made it clear they are interested in signing a new striker this summer, having now "formally expressed" their interest in paying the €40m (£34m) release clause to sign Almeria's El Bilal Toure, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Despite creating 48 big chances last season, the tenth-highest figure in the Premier League, Sean Dyche's men ended the season with the second-fewest number of goals, so it is no wonder the manager is so keen to sign the Almeria forward.

With Amadou Onana's future in doubt, amid interest from West Ham United, Everton may look at bringing in De Ketelaere, given that he is capable of playing in midfield, and in a more advanced role.

The AC Milan midfielder only arrived at the San Siro last summer, in a deal worth a total of €35m (£30m), however his future is already in doubt.

That is according to a report from Pianeta Milan (via Sport Witness), which states that Milan would be willing to part ways with the 22-year-old for a fee of €30m (£26m), after a disappointing first season in Italy following his big move last August.

With the Serie A club now chasing Samuel Chukwueze and Christian Pulisic, the Belgian may be squeezed out of the squad, and there is a belief that he could potentially be moved on in a loan deal.

Everton have now contacted the Brugge-born midfielder's entourage to ask for information ahead of a possible move in the coming weeks, but they are not the only Premier League club interested in his signature, with West Ham and Crystal Palace also named as potential suitors.

Who is Charles De Ketelaere?

Just over a year ago, the Belgium U21s international was viewed as a "highly rated" player by members of the media, and while he has failed to hit the heights expected of him with AC Milan, recording just one assist last season, it is still very early days in his career.

Former teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic has hailed the 6 foot 3 midfielder as a "top player" who just needs "some time", while international teammate Divock Origi describes him as "half Havertz and half Kaka".

If the former Club Brugge man is able to reignite his form from the 2021-22 campaign, during which he registered 14 goals and seven assists in 33 Belgian Pro League outings, he could prove to be an excellent signing for Everton.

However, De Ketelaere has now been out of form for quite some time, which is likely to be a major concern for Sean Dyche, so it would not be wise for Everton to shell out £26m.

Instead, the Toffees should try to negotiate a loan deal, as it seems like it would be a beneficial move for all parties.