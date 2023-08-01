Everton are one of the Premier League clubs that hold a genuine interest in signing Southampton striker Che Adams, with the Saints willing to let him leave if they receive a suitable fee, according to a report from Football Insider.

What's the latest Everton transfer news?

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now reported that Everton have reached an "agreement in principle" with Sporting CP over a deal for striker Youssef Chermiti, with the player's father confirming that an offer has been tabled, saying:

“Yes, we were informed that Sporting agreed a deal in principle to transfer Youssef. Now, we will calmly analyze the proposal that Everton has just presented to us."

As such, it appears as though the Toffees are closing in on another attacking signing, after already bringing in Arnaut Danjuma, however Sean Dyche may not want to stop there, having been linked with plenty of other forwards.

BBC Sport have reported that Everton hold a "mild interest" in Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho, with Dyche concerned about the threat his side pose going forward, saying:

"A lack of goals is always a concern because you need to score to win games. We showed in the second half of the season that we needed to find different ways of scoring goals and we are going to have to do that going forwards. That is part of football."

According to a report from Football Insider, the Toffees are now racing Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers for Adams, as Dyche looks to bolster his attacking options, and Southampton would be willing to sell him if they receive the right fee.

Although the Blues are closing in on Chermiti, they are going to pursue an additional striker as we enter the final month of the transfer window, and the Saints forward fits the bill.

As the Scot has just one year remaining on his £30k-per-week contract, Everton are hoping to take advantage and land him for a bargain fee, but they will be wary of the other Premier League clubs vying for his signature.

How many goals has Che Adams scored?

Although he has not been prolific, the 27-year-old has proven he is able to find the back of the net fairly regularly at Premier League level, scoring 25 goals in 124 top-flight games, during which time he has also registered 14 assists.

As such, it would be a low-risk move to bring in the Leicester-born forward for a knock-down fee, but there are doubts over whether he is good enough to lead the line for Everton, given that he does struggle in front of goal at times.

Over the past year, the former Birmingham City man has underperformed his expected goals quite considerably, and he was unable to score often enough to prevent Southampton from being relegated to the Championship.

Having been hailed as "terrific" by Ally McCoist, it is clear that Adams does have some quality, however he would be an uninspiring signing for Everton, unless he was brought in solely as a back-up option.