What's the latest Everton transfer news?

The Toffees have made it clear they intend to bring in new attacking reinforcements in the remainder of the transfer window, having made four offers for Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto, however they now look set to miss out on the Italy international.

Talks with the Championship club are said to have collapsed, with Leeds adamant the winger is not for sale, so Sean Dyche may be forced to turn his attentions elsewhere, and the manager could pursue FC Porto winger Goncalo Borges.

The Portuguese club would be willing to accept a £13m bid for the 22-year-old's services, should Everton decide to take their initial interest further, although they ideally do not want to lose him at this stage of his career.

In terms of potential additions at striker, there have been some reports the Toffees would be keen on signing Paris Saint-Germain's Hugo Ekitike, but it now appears as though they are closing in on another striker.

According to a report from The Telegraph, a £15m move for Adams is now close to being completed, with the forward set to make a swift return to the Premier League, as long as the fee and payment structure can be agreed.

Dyche is prioritising the addition of a new striker, given that his side were the second-lowest scorers in the Premier League last season, and he is now close to completing a deal for the Southampton marksman.

In a more recent update from Football Insider, it is detailed that the Scot is set for his medical, with Everton now in the process of putting the finishing touches on the deal.

The 27-year-old is set to be given permission to travel to Merseyside and finalise his move to Goodison Park, having been keen to leave the Saints following their relegation from the top flight.

Where does Che Adams come from?

Although he was born in Leicester, the Saints forward represents Scotland at international level, making 23 appearances for his national side, managing to find the back of the net six times.

Having impressed in the early stages of his international career, the £30k-per-week forward drew praise from Ally McCoist, who said: “Adams has started his international career really positively and has scored in the last two games against Moldova and Denmark. Apart from that, his general play has been terrific.

“But take it from me, as a striker you want to be hitting the back of the net and those goals will have done him the world of good.

“He’s come away from matches bursting with confidence and it has shown in his club displays. Since then, he scored against the likes of Manchester United at Old Trafford and away to Spurs as well. He has been a breath of fresh air for us.

In truth, the former Birmingham City man has not exactly been prolific in the Premier League as of late, scoring just five league goals last season, however he managed to amass 14 goal contributions in his most successful top-flight season.

If Adams is able to get back to that level for Everton this season, he could be a quality addition to Dyche's squad, and a much-needed one, given that the Toffees are yet to score a Premier League goal.