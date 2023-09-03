One player has become something of a forgotten man at Everton currently, but that could be about to change, following a new update from journalist Joe Thomas.

How did Everton get on this weekend?

The Toffees picked up their first Premier League point of the season on Saturday afternoon, battling their way to a hard-fought 2-2 draw away to Sheffield United.

It certainly wasn't a perfect performance from Everton, who could easily lost in stoppage time if Jordan Pickford hadn't made a superb double save, but there were improvements on show after three league losses on the bounces.

While the Merseysiders have made some important signings this summer, from Arnaut Danjuma on loan to Beto on a permanent basis, there is still one player who is yet to feature in the final third. That issue could be about to be aided, however, following a fresh claim.

What's the latest on Demarai Gray's Everton future?

Writing on X, The Liverpool Echo's Thomas provided an update on Demarai Gray's future, saying that he could now play an important role again this season, having looked like leaving the club throughout the summer transfer window:

"Demarai Gray was not even listed as an Everton player on the programme today. Now, after weeks of intrigue over his future, Sean Dyche appears set to reintegrate him into the squad."

In the report itself, Thomas goes into a little more detail on the matter, too, saying:

"Gray has not been involved in any of the club’s four Premier League matchday squads so far this season, nor the Carabao Cup tie at Doncaster Rovers. Dyche has previously stated his absence was fitness related.

"The Blues boss confirmed after the draw at Sheffield United that Gray was not involved at Bramall Lane due to both fitness concerns and the speculation surrounding his future. The 27-year-old did not feature in the squad list on the Sheffield United programme and his shirt number, 11, was assigned to new signing Jack Harrison.

"It now appears that after a deadline day in which four players departed and no incomings were secured, despite Dyche’s hopes otherwise, Gray’s situation has been reappraised."

However, since then, Gray has come out on social media and appears to have criticised Dyche, saying:

"Everton fans have always been great with me but it's so difficult to play for someone who don't show you respect as a person."

Gray has flattered to deceive in an Everton shirt to date, not always performing to the best of his abilities, but keeping hold of him could prove to be a real positive moving forward.

Read the latest Everton transfer news HERE...

The 27-year-old is a very talented footballer - one who has been described as an "unbelievable find" for the Blues by former Manchester United and England centre-back Rio Ferdinand - with 18 goal contributions (12 goals and six assists) coming his way in 75 appearances, which is a solid return for a team that has often been struggling.

Gray is capable of producing spectacular moments, as he showed by once scoring a stunning late winner at home to Arsenal, and if he can find more consistency in his game and knuckle down under Sean Dyche, he could still be a strong option to call upon in wide areas, pushing someone like Danjuma for playing time moving forward.