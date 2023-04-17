Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin could return to action “this week” during the Premier League game vs Crystal Palace, according to Sean Dyche.

What's the latest injury news on Calvert-Lewin?

The Toffees find themselves just one place above the relegation zone and level on points with Nottingham Forest after a disappointing season, one where they have failed to produce sufficient numbers in the final third being the joint lowest-scoring team in the division.

The 26 year-old's absence certainly hasn't helped matters - the forward was on the sidelines with a knee injury for 46 days earlier in the season and is currently out of action with a hamstring problem, as per Transfermarkt, meaning that he hasn’t featured in the top-flight since the 1-0 victory over Arsenal on February 4. The Goodison Park win over the league leaders was Dyche’s first game in charge so the £86k-per-week star has therefore made just one appearance under the new boss since his appointment, but that could be about to change when his side travel to Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Speaking following Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Fulham, Dyche confirmed that Calvert-Lewin is making good progress in his recovery and could even come into contention for the showdown vs the Eagles. As quoted by the Daily Mail, he said:

“Dom's going well which is a positive. He’ll be back hopefully in the thinking this week as long as the week goes well. He's had a very good week this week and we want him to have another very good week next week and then we'll see how he's feeling.”

Will Calvert-Lewin's return be a positive for Everton?

Everton have lacked any kind of real threat in front of goal this season and whilst Calvert-Lewin may take a bit of time to readjust, his return would definitely be a huge boost for Dyche as he looks to lift his team to safety.

The Sheffield-born talent has posted 77 goal contributions (59 goals and 18 assists) in 203 senior appearances for the Blues and is a versatile operator with his ability to play in six different positions, including anywhere across the frontline.

Calvert-Lewin, who has been dubbed a “monster” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, is also the ideal target man when it comes to long balls and set pieces with his height standing at 6 foot 2, and he was averaging 3.2 aerial wins per game prior to his absence, so him being back on the field will surely only increase his side’s chances of staying up.