Everton secured a 1-0 victory over West Ham United on Sunday afternoon in a tightly contested Premier League affair at the London Stadium.

The Toffees defended admirably throughout, restricting the Hammers to an xG total of 0.59 by nullifying the Hammers attacking quartet of Jarrod Bowen, Mohammed Kudus, Lucas Paqueta, and Michail Antonio.

Using their solid defensive work as a platform to counter-attack in devastating style, Everton opened the scoring through Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the 51st minute and held on from there to secure their third three points of the season.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin set the tone against West Ham

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was once one of the brightest English strikers to grace the Premier League but an injury-ravaged spell had prevented him from becoming a consistent goalscorer for Everton.

This season, however, the Englishman is beginning to rediscover the form that saw him score 21 goals in the 2020/21 campaign having netted in the crucial victory over Brentford and disappointing defeat against Luton Town.

Previously described by former manager Carlo Ancelotti as a "top striker", Calvert-Lewin showcased the qualities that earned him that praise by how he led the line against the Hammers.

He was imperious as a physical presence, bullying the host's defensive duo of Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd, evidenced by how he won six of his nine aerial duels as well as three of his five ground duels, as per Sofascore.

The 26-year-old titan was also exceptional in possession, holding up the ball admirably and bringing his teammates into play, creating one big chance, successfully completing two of his three dribbles and making one key pass.

Calvert-Lewin's performance was, quite simply, a sign that he is returning to his magnificent best with Dyche lavishing on him for how he led the line, saying: "He's getting fitter and sharper".

While Calvert-Lewin was commended after scoring his 50th Premier League goal, Jarrad Branthwaite was praised for his magnificent display, with the youngster continuing to go from strength to strength for Everton.

Jarrad Branthwaite was dominant for Everton

Branthwaite was absolutely phenomenal against West Ham and was showered with praise after helping his side keep a crucial clean sheet.

The youngster played a pivotal role in the goal of the game, stepping out of defence to muscle off Antonio and win possession back. He then had the presence of mind to slide the ball through to Jack Harrison, who assisted Calvert-Lewin.

While the left-footed defender showcased his ball-playing abilities by making 64 touches and completing 72% of his passes, many of which were long passes forward to relieve pressure, as per Sofascore, he demonstrated his dominance out of possession, putting in a similarly imperious performance to Calvert-Lewin physically.

The 21-year-old, who was lauded as a monster by one Everton podcaster, won three of his four aerials, two of his four ground duels and made 10 clearances.

He was near impossible to beat in every physical battle posed to him, making two interceptions, two tackles, and blocking one shot as he provided his side with the platform defensively to go and grab an important victory.

This performance from Branthwaite was just the latest in a string of several that have alerted some top clubs to his signature.

However, Everton should not think about what may lie ahead in his future and, instead, enjoy his performances in the here and now as he is a talented young defender who is contributing to positive results on the pitch.