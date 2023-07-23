Everton are still in the hunt to sign Almeria forward El Bilal Toure in the summer transfer window, according to an update from renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Do Everton want to sign El Bilal Toure?

The Blues are in desperate need of a positive summer when it comes to incoming business, in order to avoid yet another Premier League relegation battle next season. They stayed up on the final day last time around, following a 1-0 victory at home to Bournemouth, and while there was obvious happiness and relief from supporters, it is a situation that cannot afford to keep happening.

Everton struggled in various areas of the pitch in 2022/23, but they were arguably at their most disappointing in attack, with a lack of quality and firepower on show far too often, scoring only 34 times. The need to bring in at least one new forward this summer is plain to see, and one player they have been linked with signing is Toure.

The 21-year-old scored seven goals in just 15 La Liga starts for Almeria last season, also chipping in with two assists, and he looks like a young player with plenty of potential. His current contract runs out in the summer of 2028, however, so his current club are in no rush to sell him at all, and can instead demand a healthy amount of money for his services.

While Everton are yet to seal the signing of Toure, hailed as a "major talent" last summer by 90min's Graeme Bailey, in the current transfer window, it is a rumour that is refusing to go away, as things stand.

What's the latest on El Bilal Toure to Everton?

Taking to Twitter, Romano gave an update on the current situation surrounding Toure, saying Atalanta are eyeing a move for him but that Everton are also still in the mix:

"Atalanta are pushing to sign El Bilal Toure from Almeria, revealed as top target one month ago. Negotiations are ongoing but Everton interest remains.

"Atalanta want Toure as priority but new striker has to join ASAP in any case because Man Utd will bid for Hojlund soon."

It clearly isn't going to be easy for Everton to sign Toure this summer, with Atalanta an attractive proposition who are superior to the Blues currently, but there is always the lure of the Premier League that can be great for any player, given its reputation as the best and most competitive division in world football.

The 15-cap and five-goal Mali international is someone who could be such an exciting addition to Sean Dyche's squad next season and beyond, given his age, and he could help solve the goal-shy issue that held Everton back too often last season, and arguably has done for a lengthy period of time now.

Admittedly, it would be unfair to expect fireworks from Toure every week, considering he is still an emerging talent who is honing his skills, but his young energy and eye for goal are both things that could help take the Blues up a much-needed gear moving forward, as they look for a far better campaign this time around, pulling away from the relegation zone in the process.