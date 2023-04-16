Everton are believed to have entered the race to sign highly-rated Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun during the summer transfer window, according to a new report.

Could Balogun leave Arsenal this summer?

The Gunners are having a memorable season in the Premier League, arguably looking like the favourites to win the title, with Mikel Arteta building a talented attacking unit featuring the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus.

That does mean that some young players have had to bide their time for minutes, however, and in some cases, they have been loaned out. That's the case with Balogun, who is currently plying his trade in France with Reims, as he looks to gain some invaluable experience.

The 21-year-old has excelled there to date, scoring 18 goals in just 27 Ligue 1 starts, helping them to eighth place in the table currently. With regular football at Arsenal still unlikely when he returns in the summer, however, he could potentially seal a permanent move away.

Are Everton in the mix to sign youngster?

According to Football Insider, Everton have joined the battle to snap up the Gunners youngster, although it could be a fierce fight to acquire his signature. Brentford, Wolves and Crystal Palace are all thought to be interested, too, as they look to sign a young attacker with bags of promise.

Recent claims have suggested that Balogun won't play fo Arsenal next season unless he is a regular part of the starting XI, which looks unlikely, given the aforementioned quality and depth on show at the Emirates. For that reason, a permanent Gunners exit looks on the cards, with his current deal expiring at the end of the 2024/25 season.

At 21, Balogun is clearly a young player who is still learning his trade, but he could be an inspired signing by Everton, as they desperately look for attacking firepower in the summer. This season, no Blues player has scored more than four goals in the Premier League, whereas his form in Ligue 1 has shown exactly what he is capable of, albeit in an easier league.

He could be seen as someone who could come in as fairly regular starter to begin with, battling with others for playing time, but eventually becoming Everton's main man in the final third, assuming he reaches the potential that has led to Arteta describing him as a "special" player in the recent past.