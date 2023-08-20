Everton have been linked with a move for FC Porto attacker Goncalo Borges in the summer transfer window, and a big update regarding a key aspect of the deal has now emerged.

Do Everton want to sign Goncalo Borges?

Much has rightly been made of the Blues' need to bring in attacking reinforcements this summer, having struggled in the final third for goals last season. It has held them back badly, with their defending often solid enough, and that needs to change in 2023/24, as they look to avoid a third Premier League relegation battle in a row.

While the likes of Wilfried Gnonto and Hugo Ekitike continued to be talked up as potential options to arrive at Goodison Park before the end of the month, another player who has been linked with a switch there is Borges.

The 22-year-old has made 23 appearances for Porto to date, getting some important experience under his belt at the top level, and he registered 19 goal contributions (11 goals and eight assists) in 78 appearances for Porto B.

It is clear that Borges isn't going to be allowed to leave his current club on the cheap, however, so Everton will have to splash the cash if they are to get their man. A new update has now emerged regarding his future, with his price tag revealed.

What's the latest on Goncalo Borges to Everton?

According to the Sunday Mirror [via Goodison News], Porto will accept an offer for £13m for the winger's services this summer, should Everton "decide to take an initial interest further".

It is stated that the Portuguese don't want to lose Borges at this point in his career, however, with Braga also mentioned as potential suitors in the report.

While Everton's interest in the young attacker appears to be relatively tentative at the moment in time, £13m does seem like a reasonable amount to spend on someone with a high ceiling who is just getting started in his career.

Granted, he is yet to actually score or assist for Porto, which suggests that he wouldn't solve the Blues' attacking woes too much, but could be viewed as a long-term acquisition who may be a squad player to begin with, eventually becoming a key man as the years pass.

What is clear is that Everton still need to sign a more proven option, however - Gnonto and Ekitike are also very young players who aren't yet the finish article as well, just like Borges - in order to not rely on Dominic Calvert-Lewin too much moving forward.

The Englishman continues to be plagued by injuries and Neal Maupay is not an adequate replacement to lead the line, having scored and assisted just once apiece in 30 appearances since arriving from Brighton, which is a terrible return for any striker.

In terms of Borges, though, Everton should do all they can to bring him in, especially if Gnonto ends up staying put at Leeds United, giving Sean Dyche more options in attack and bringing much-needed positivity to the fanbase, at a time when it arguably feels at a real low point.