Manchester United have reportedly agreed a fee to send Harry Maguire to West Ham, but Everton want to convince him to join the Toffees instead by swapping him with a current player, according to a report from The Mirror.

Who are Everton signing this summer?

The Toffees are still very much interested in signing a new centre-back this summer, and Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah has recently emerged as a potential target, having been told he is free to leave this summer, but there will be a lot of competition.

West Ham United and Crystal Palace have also shown an interest in signing the 24-year-old, but TEAMtalk report he is open to a move abroad, where the likes of AS Monaco, Lyon, Borussia Dortmund and Roma are all waiting in the wings.

Everton have also been tracking Red Bull Salzburg defender Oumar Solet, who has admitted he would be keen on a move to England, saying: "I have a lot of ambitions, to be honest. I’m just on my way - for sure the Premier League excites me a lot,"

"I feel it’s a league that I can perform in really well and it can bring me to the top. It’s probably the best league in the would."

Read The Latest Everton Transfer News HERE

Sean Dyche has recently made his interest in Maguire clear, with talks being held over a loan move for the 30-year-old, but there is a now a possibility that he could arrive at Goodison Park on a permanent basis.

That is according to a report from The Mirror, which states that Man United are plotting to sign Amadou Onana in a swap deal, with the Englishman potentially going in the opposite direction.

The centre-back is set to leave the Red Devils this summer, having been stripped of the captaincy by Erik ten Hag, and a move to Goodison Park is a real possibility, although it is unclear whether Everton would be interested in the proposed swap.

It is also detailed the Toffees could engage in a bidding war with West Ham United this summer, who have now agreed a fee but not yet completed a deal or agreed personal terms, per Fabrizio Romano, so perhaps the Onana sweetener could sway things back in the Blues' favour.

How much does Harry Maguire make a week?

The England international is currently tied down to a £190k-per-week contract at Old Trafford, so it is likely that Everton would have to fork out a huge amount on wages if they are to sign him this summer.

That said, there are indications he could be a quality addition to Dyche's squad, having been lauded as "unbelievable" and a "top professional" by Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips during the 2022 World Cup.

Out in Qatar, Maguire was very impressive, recording an average Sofascore match rating of 7.34, the joint-second highest figure of any player in the England squad, showing he is very much capable of performing at the top level.

However, Dyche should undoubtedly try and get a deal over the line without having to forfeit Onana, as the central midfielder has emerged as a key player for the Toffees, making 33 appearances in the Premier League last season.