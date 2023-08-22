Highlights Everton could be considering signing Harry Maguire from Manchester United, as they have shown interest in him recently.

Despite a collapsed deal with West Ham, Maguire is still available for transfer and a move to Everton is a possibility.

Maguire's potential departure from Man United relies on the club signing a new center-back, but as of now, the chances of him staying in Manchester are increasing.

Everton are now showing an interest in signing Manchester United's Harry Maguire, and journalist Rudy Galetti has now revealed whether the defender is likely to be on the move this summer.

Is Harry Maguire leaving Man United?

West Ham United intended to sign Maguire in a £30m deal, however the move collapsed, with it emerging that he would rather stay at Old Trafford this season, however the Red Devils still remain open to offers, despite Erik ten Hag being content to keep him.

ESPN report that United think it is too late to go into the market for a new defender, but Fabrizio Romano has recently stated they are interested in signing Jean-Clair Todibo, Edmond Tapsoba, and Marc Guehi, although Benjamin Pavard is their "priority."

If his pursuit of a new centre-back proves to be successful, Erik ten Hag could choose to sanction Maguire's departure, and there have been a number of Premier League clubs credited with an interest this summer, including Tottenham Hotspur and Everton.

Just a few weeks ago, it was reported the Toffees were leading the race for the England international, and they could now be gearing themselves up to make a move, as GiveMeSport have credited them with "shock" interest.

In an interview with GiveMeSport, Galetti has now confirmed the 30-year-old is still available to sign this summer, but there has been little in the way of progress towards an exit over the past couple of weeks.

The journalist said: "Despite the deal that collapsed with West Ham, Maguire is still on the market. Only with his farewell, Manchester United will sign a new centre-back. At the moment for the former United captain, everything is going slow.

“Everton showed interest in him in the last few days, but nothing concrete at the moment. Saudi Arabia is not an option. So, as it stands, the chances to remain in Manchester grow day after day."

How much does Harry Maguire earn per week?

If Everton are to tempt the Englishman into a move, they may have to offer him a significant wage package, given that he is currently tied down to a £190k-per-week contract at Old Trafford, which is not due to expire until the summer of 2025.

While he has received plenty of criticism during his time at Man United, the former Leicester City man has also received praise from his teammates, namely Luke Shaw, who hailed him for his performances for England, saying:

"Look at the Euros and what he has done, people need to understand he is a big part of the England team and they have to accept it."

"He keeps putting himself in the spotlight and it shows the strength and character he has got because, come on, everyone knows that he is an unbelievable player."

Maguire's aerial ability is very impressive, ranking in the 90th percentile for aerials won per 90 over the past year, and he has proven himself at international level, receiving 57 caps for his country, so he could be an excellent signing for Everton.