Everton have now joined the race to sign Manchester United's Harry Maguire, with Sean Dyche believed to be a huge admirer of the defender, according to a recent report from TEAMtalk.

What's the latest Everton transfer news?

The Toffees' main priority this summer is seemingly bringing in new attacking options, and the deal for Youssef Chermiti is now entering the latter stages, with the Sporting CP striker due to have his medical tests in England after agreeing personal terms.

Swansea City striker Joel Piroe has also been of interest to Dyche, however journalist Ben Jacobs believes it is "not going to be an easy to deal to pull off", due to the Welsh club's asking price of at least £15m.

While Everton have mainly been linked with new forwards, it is clear that Dyche is also keen to bring in reinforcements in defence, with Red Bull Salzburg youngster Oumar Solet recently emerging as a potential option.

The Frenchman is open to a move to the Premier League this summer, and there are a number of clubs vying for his signature, including Everton and Newcastle United.

Solet is an unproven quantity in a major European league, but Dyche has now set his sights on a player with a great deal of Premier League experience, with Everton joining the race for Maguire.

Dyche is a huge admirer of the 30-year-old, whose future is in doubt at Old Trafford after recently being stripped of the captaincy, with Erik ten Hag now willing to sell him.

There is likely to be stiff competition for the Englishman, as West Ham United have made their interest clear, recently having a £20m bid knocked back by the Red Devils.

The Everton boss is willing to let some players leave to fund a move for the centre-back, however he will not come cheap, with it being reported that United are set to hold out for a fee of £40m.

Is Harry Maguire signing for Everton?

It is no secret the Toffees have an "extremely limited" budget to work with this summer, meaning it may be difficult to win the race for the Man United centre-back, and a move to the London Stadium may be a more attractive proposition for the player himself.

West Ham have Europa League football on offer next season, while Everton only just managed to avoid the drop last term, so it would not be a surprise if he wants to work under David Moyes.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has made it clear that Maguire won't be a United player by the beginning of September at the latest, but it is difficult to envisage Everton forking out £40m, considering their only signings so far this summer have been free transfers or loans.

If Dyche does manage to lure the England international to Goodison Park, he could be a top-quality addition to the squad, having been hailed as "fantastic" by former teammate David de Gea.

Over the past year, the Sheffield-born defender ranks in the 89th percentile for blocks per 90, and the 88th percentile for aerials won, showcasing his stellar defensive ability, however we do not think he is likely to move to Everton.