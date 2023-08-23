Everton are still in talks with Hugo Ekitike and his entourage over a move to Goodison Park, but they are now facing increased competition for his signature, a report has revealed.

What's the latest Everton transfer news?

Everton manager Sean Dyche has recently confirmed the club are in talks with several strikers, including Che Adams, as we enter the latter stages of the summer transfer window.

"We are in for a number of situations, whether they can come into fruition, I am waiting on news,"

"The first bit of importance is we've got to operate with what we've got. There's no magic wand, there never was when I got the job and there are no shortcuts, because shortcuts in football usually cost a lot of money.

"We are working hard to construct deals that can affect us in a positive way.

"These deals at the minute, I'm waiting for news - any deals, that is not about Che Adams, that is any deals."

The move for Adams is thought to be in its final stages, with the Toffees putting the finishing touches on a £15m deal with Southampton, but Dyche does have some back-up options in mind, including Troyes striker Mama Balde.

Journalist Paul Brown reports the Merseyside club hold a "genuine interest" in the 27-year-old, although he is likely to be viewed as an alternative option to one of their other targets.

According to reports from France, another player Everton have in mind is Ekitike, and the club are still in active talks with the player and his entourage over a move this summer, but they will need to move quickly as other clubs are circling (via Sport Witness).

AC Milan, Lyon and West Ham United are also interested in signing the striker, who has known for two weeks that he has no future at PSG, and needs to find a club before the transfer window closes.

The Toffees are yet to make an offer for the 21-year-old, but they are certainly in the race for his signature.

How good is Hugo Ekitike?

The Reims-born has been impressive in Ligue 1, considering his age, scoring ten goals in 24 games for his hometown club in the 2021-22 season, before going on to weigh in with three goals and four assists for PSG in his last campaign.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has lauded the starlet as a "clinical finisher", while also praising him for his "superb flair, agility, & coordination for a player of his size".

The £79k-per-week striker, who stands at 6 foot 2, is also a competent passer of the ball, ranking in the 97th percentile for his pass-completion rate per 90 over the past year, when compared to his positional peers.

Ekitike has a range of attributes that could make him a fantastic signing for Everton, who are very much in need of a striker, considering they are one of just two clubs yet to score a goal in the Premier League so far this season, but Adams appears to be the priority for now.