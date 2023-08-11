A big update has emerged regarding Everton's interest in Paris Saint-Germain striker Hugo Ekitike in the summer transfer window.

Who is Hugo Ekitike?

The 21-year-old is currently plying his trade at the Ligue 1 giants, emerging as an exciting young player, but one who hasn't necessarily been given too many opportunities to shine there.

In many ways, that is understandable, considering he has had Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar to oust from the starting lineup last season, prior to the former departing for MLS outfit Inter Miami.

Ekitike was actually on loan at PSG from Reims last season, and he scored three goals and registered four assists in the league, still contributing positively as another title came their way. Now, he has joined permanently after the option to buy was triggered, but that hasn't stopped immediate exit rumours from emerging.

Everton are one of the clubs who have been seen as contenders to snap up the young Frenchman in the current window, as they continue to look at attacking additions. Youssef Chermiti has joined while Wilfried Gnonto look likely to follow suit, too, and it is clear that a number of new faces are required.

That being said, a key update has now emerged regarding the Merseysiders' interest in Ekitike this summer - one that won't be met positively by supporters.

Are Everton signing Hugo Ekitike?

According to Foot01 [via Goodison News], the PSG man has rejected the opportunity to join Everton despite their bid being accepted by PSG, not seeing them as a good enough option for him.

He seemingly either has his heart set on staying put at his current club or wants to join a team who can offer him European football.

This is an undoubted setback for Everton, with Ekitike someone with genuine pedigree, not to mention having most of his career ahead of him still. A tally of four goals and assists apiece for PSG is proof that he can shine at one of Europe's biggest clubs, even though it isn't necessarily an earth-shattering return, and 13 strikes in 51 Ligue appearances in total is a solid tally.

Former Reims manager Oscar Garcia is one individual who has waxed lyrical over the striker in the past, with the 50-year-old saying:

"There is something very special about him. He’s young, and he has the quality to become a very good player. He’s a young man with a lot of quality but also a lot to improve on, but he works hard in training."

This highlights what a talent Ekitike is, and if he suddenly has a change of heart and decides he wants to join Everton, it could be a big moment in the club's summer.

For now, though, it looks as though his mind is made up, so the Blues simply must focus on bringing in a tailor-made alternative - a young attacker with a high ceiling who can go straight into the starting lineup and be an instant hit, helping Everton avoid yet another relegation battle in 2023/24.