Everton are now "resigned to losing Isaac Price this summer", having failed to agree a new contract with the young midfielder, according to a recent report from Football Insider.

Which Everton players could leave this summer?

Sean Dyche could look to move a few players on during his first summer transfer window as Everton boss, with Salernitana being linked with a move for out-of-favour striker Neal Maupay, who has only received limited game time in recent weeks.

Amadou Onana could also be on the move, amid interest from Arsenal and Chelsea, although the Toffees would not be willing to allow him to leave on the cheap, setting their asking price at £70m.

The likes of Tom Davies, Yerry Mina and Seamus Coleman all see their contracts expire at the end of the season, meaning the Everton squad could look very different by the beginning of the 2023-24 campaign.

Not only could a plethora of first-team players be leaving this summer, but 19-year-old Price could also be on his way out, as Football Insider reports contract talks have now collapsed.

Everton are now resigned to losing the youngster, as negotiations over an extension have so far been fruitless, and given that he has just over two months left before his current deal ends, time is running out.

Belgian side Standard Liege are believed to be monitoring the situation, and they would only be required to pay a nominal compensation fee to sign the midfielder this summer.

Should Everton offer Price better terms?

So far, the Toffees have clearly been unable to match the starlet's demands, which will be very disappointing news for Dyche, as he risks losing someone who could go on to be an important first-team player in a couple of years' time.

Under the helm of Frank Lampard, the central midfielder was believed to be pushing for the first team, being hailed as a "breakout star" by journalist Joe Thomas, having "excelled" in friendly games against Celtic and Western Sydney Wanderers.

The Northern Irishman has featured on one occasion in the Premier League this season; however, it is no real surprise Dyche is keen to play his more experienced personnel at such a crucial stage of the campaign.

As such, it is as yet unclear how Price would perform in the top flight, but he has shown promising signs at youth level, having weighed in with three goals and three assists from central midfield in the Premier League 2 this season, and it would be very disappointing if he were to leave the club.