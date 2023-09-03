Highlights Jack Harrison's return from injury is imminent, according to manager Sean Dyche, providing a boost in squad depth for Everton.

New Everton signing Jack Harrison has been sidelined through injury of late, but a key update has now emerged over his return date, courtesy of manager Sean Dyche.

The Blues faced a crucial Premier League clash away to Sheffield United on Saturday lunchtime, desperately in need of picking up their first point of the season, following three defeats in a row in the competition.

They did just that, with Arnaut Danjuma equalising in the second half, after Everton had initially gone in front in the game, before falling behind to the Blades. The result should be used as a positive for Dyche, with signs of improvements on show on Saturday, with the likes of Danjuma and Beto making an impact in attack.

The Merseysiders are currently without a number of players through injury, one of whom is Harrison, who joined on loan from Leeds United late in the summer transfer window. The 26-year-old is someone who could add end product to the team, having been a consistent performer at Elland Road for an extended period, despite their relegation to the Championship last season.

The Englishman hasn't featured yet for his new club because of injury, but a fresh claim suggests that that could change in the coming weeks.

When is Jack Harrison back from injury?

Speaking in his press conference after Saturday's draw away to Sheffield United [via Liverpool World], Dyche confirmed that Harrison is edging closer to a return to the pitch, and therefore an Everton debut:

"Obviously, we'll have Dom likely to be fit, Dwight has had three days training, I don't normally do that but we were stretched so we thought it was important to have him involved. He'll benefit from the next couple of weeks, Dimi Gray will benefit from the next couple of weeks, Seamus is getting a bit closer, Jack Harrison will get a little bit closer. There are a lot of signs that there still is a squad here."

This is promising news for Everton, as well as Dyche's other updates on players, with Harrison someone who could end up being a really shrewd signing this summer.

The winger has proven himself in the Premier League for a number of years now, scoring 21 goals and registering 16 assists in the competition, and he is capable of excelling in wide attacking areas and also centrally, immediately improving the squad depth at the manager's disposal.

Harrison has been described as "fantastic" by YouTuber Conor McGilligan in the past, while Neil Redfearn has said he is a "proper goal threat", showing the impact he could have at Goodison Park if he shrugs off this injury and is given playing time to prove himself.

The importance of squad depth at Everton cannot be overstated, allowing Dyche to bring on talented players from the substitutes' bench and also rotate his squad effectively, and in Harrison, the Blues have someone who could chip in with goals and assists, work hard for the cause and still improve further as a player, given his age, and it looks as if he could be available sooner rather than later.