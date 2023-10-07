Everton secured their third win in their previous four matches with an excellent 3-0 victory over AFC Bournemouth this afternoon and the result will hopefully give Sean Dyche a massive confidence boost heading in to the international break.

Despite losing to Luton Town in the Premier League last week, the Toffees defeated Aston Villa in the EFL Cup and Brentford in the league during the two matches prior to the setback last week, and it looks as though the club are finally hitting some decent form.

The Merseyside outfit had 25 shots during the match and despite not dominating possession, they were clearly the more clinical of the two teams this afternoon and Dyche will be hoping this is a turning point in their season.

There were a series of wonderful performances all over the pitch, but Jack Harrison was one of the standouts.

How good was Jack Harrison against Bournemouth?

The former Leeds United star scored his first goal for Everton today and what a strike it was. Playing on the right of a four-man midfield, the 26-year-old struck the ball first time with his left foot from the outside of the box, and it flew straight into the net.

Along with scoring, Harrison also managed to make one key pass during the match, created one big chance and took 47 touches during his 78 minutes on the pitch, and it was clear he was aimed to make a positive impact.

The player also contributed well defensively, winning 100% of his aerial duels along with making three tackles and Harrison worked hard to help Everton when they were out of possession.

Although he scored a stunning goal, his all-round display was a joy to behold, yet James Garner was arguably Dyche’s talisman during the crucial win.

How did James Garner perform for Everton vs Bournemouth?

Despite losing possession a total of 14 times during the match, yet that didn’t stop him having a wonderful impact throughout the 90 minutes.

Lauded as “superb” by journalist Greg O’Keeffe in September, the midfielder worked tirelessly to gain Everton a foothold in the tie, and it worked wonders as he took 70 touches throughout while making five tackles, one interception and one clearance, contributing well defensively.

The former Manchester United youngster was also excellent going forward too. He managed to grab his second goal in just three matches with a composed finish while he took four shots in total and attempted a dribble but wasn’t successful.

Statman Dave even praised his stunning first-half performance, saying “what a run of form” as he won four out of six ground duels and enjoyed an 83% pass success rate.

The 22-year-old was arguably Dyche’s key man this afternoon in a win which should give the Toffees a much-needed boost as they look to avoid a relegation battle for the third season in a row.

The team finally looks like it is beginning to gel and playing Garner alongside Harrison certainly worked to excellent effect today and the supporters can enjoy a rare league victory.