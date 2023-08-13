Everton are closing in on the signing of Jack Harrison this summer, despite reports suggesting Aston Villa were looking to hijack a move.

Is Jack Harrison leaving Leeds?

Harrison has been an impressive performer for Leeds United for an extended period of time, helping them get back into the Premier League in 2020. Having initially joined on loan from Manchester City, he eventually sealed a permanent move at Elland Road, and he has scored 34 goals and registered 32 assists in 206 appearances overall.

With the Whites suffering relegation to the Championship back in May, the 26-year-old could be the next to leave Elland Road this summer, potentially making a speedy return to the Premier League in the process.

Everton are badly in need of attacking signings between now and the end of the summer transfer window, with fellow Leeds man Wilfried Gnonto continuing to look like a primary target.

It appeared as if Harrison is on course to make the move to Goodison Park, with reliable Leeds reporter Phil Hay stating that Harrison was undergoing a medical at Everton ahead of a season-long loan.

Will Everton sign Jack Harrison?

Hay has now stated that a medical has been completed and a deal has been agreed upon despite late interest from rivals Aston Villa.

"Everton agree deal to sign Jack Harrison on season-long loan from Leeds United. Medical complete. Aston Villa been keen on him too but Everton on the verge of finalising move."

Harrison could be a brilliant addition to Everton this summer, with the player someone who has now proven himself in the Premier League over an extended period of time.

While not necessarily the most flashy wide player, he possesses a strong work ethic, a steady flow of end product and the ability to play on either flank or in a central attacking role. Last season, he registered 12 goal contributions (five goals and seven assists) in the league, which was a good return for someone playing in a struggling team.

The former City man has been hailed as "fantastic" by YouTuber Conor McGilligan in the past, while Neil Redfearn also praised him recently, saying:

"He’s really evolved since he’s been at the club. He’s a proper goal threat now."

Everton could do with players who can come straight in and make an immediate impression, keeping them out of a third relegation battle in a row, and Harrison could tick that box, rather than a player who hasn't tasted English football before, potentially struggling with the pace and power of the top flight.

Sean Dyche may feel that he could get the best out of him, both in terms of his defence contribution and his attacking output, and with the player now on course to head to Merseyside, the Toffees may turn their focus back on a move for Gnonto in what could be a busy final few weeks of the window when it comes to additions in the final third.