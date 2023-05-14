Everton re-signing former player James Rodriguez in the summer transfer window would be "ridiculous", according to journalist Paul Brown.

How did Rodriguez fare at Everton?

The 31-year-old made the surprise move to Goodison Park back in 2020, coming in as arguably one of the most high-profile signings in the Blues' history. After a bright start to life on Merseyside, his influence gradually diminished, however, with a combination of injuries and inconsistent form proving to be a problem for him.

In the end, Rodriguez only made 26 appearances for Everton, scoring six goals and registering nine assists, prior to joining Qatari side Al-Rayyan in 2021. The Colombian has been linked with a shock return to Goodison in recent days, with the Toffees touching based with intermediaries.

He is currently without a club, having seen his contract at Olympiakos terminated earlier this year, so he would be available on a free transfer.

Could Rodriguez make Blues return?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Brown admitted that Rodriguez returning to Everton would not be a good idea, mainly because of his physical limitations:

"Now the player is even older, hasn't exactly been ripping it up in the leagues he's played in since, and doesn't suggest that his body has performed any kind of remarkable transformation, I think it would be a ridiculous idea for Everton to try and bring him back."

Brown is spot on in his assessment here, with Rodriguez someone who Everton shouldn't even consider going near once this season reaches its conclusion. There is no denying his talent as a footballer - he was once hailed as "world-class" by Alvaro Arbeloa - but his best days are long behind, hence the situation he finds himself in.

The Blues would be far better off looking to sign younger players who are more likely to possess a strong work ethic and buy into Sean Dyche's style of play, rather than a potential luxury addition who is often out injured. Not only that, but the 90-cap Colombia international would also likely demand high wages, at a time when Everton aren't exactly in the strongest financial position they have ever been in.

It is a move that simply has too many negatives to it, and while some Blues supporters may still like the idea of Rodriguez returning to the club, given his natural ability, it is a transfer that would likely end in tears for all concerned.