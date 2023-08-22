Everton have now made a move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Japhet Tanganga, but they will have to do battle for his signature with another Premier League club, a new report has revealed.

What's the latest Everton transfer news?

As reported by journalist Rudy Galetti, the Toffees are now focusing on bringing in a new "offensive player", so a new defender may not be considered a priority for Sean Dyche, but the manager does have a couple of centre-back targets in mind.

The Toffees have shown an interest in signing Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, amid his uncertain future at Old Trafford, although Galetti believes the chances of him remaining with the Red Devils are growing every day.

As there is "nothing concrete" with Everton and Maguire, they may choose to move on to other targets, having previously been named as potential suitors for Red Bull Salzburg's Oumar Solet, who has expressed his desire to play in the Premier League.

According to reports from Italy (via Sport Witness), Dyche may have a new target in mind, having joined the race for Tottenham defender Tanganga, who is also a target for last season's Champions League finalists, Inter Milan.

The Toffees have already "moved" to sign the Spurs ace, indicating they could hijack Premier League rivals Luton Town, who are currently thought to be leading the race for his signature, currently pushing for a loan with an option to buy.

More news is "expected soon", with the 24-year-old likely to stay in England, and Sport Witness speculate Everton could make a more convincing offer if they try to buy him outright, considering he has not been in Ange Postecoglou's plans so far this season.

How good is Japhet Tanganga?

The London-born defender has found game time very hard to come by in north London for a number of years now, having been given minutes on the pitch very sparsely in the 2022-23 campaign, making a total of just seven appearances in all competitions.

It is fair to say the centre-back's Tottenham career has not panned out the way he would have liked so far, but that does not mean he wouldn't be a good addition for Everton, and a move to Goodison Park could be exactly what he needs to reignite his previous form.

Former Aston Villa man Gabby Agbonlahor has previously lauded the £25k-per-week defender, while also suggesting he could take major strides if he is given more game time, saying:

“I’ve watched him a few times and sometimes he can be outstanding but sometimes he can be done in behind and make silly fouls.

“Someone like him, at his age, needs to be playing regularly. You don’t want to be a squad player when you are young.

With Tanganga yet to get a look in at Spurs this season, it seems likely the north Londoners would be willing to let him leave for a relatively low fee, and he could be a decent signing for Everton, although it would be a risk, given his lack of game time across a number of years.