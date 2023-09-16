Highlights Everton face a tough challenge against Arsenal but have received a boost with Jarrad Branthwaite's return from injury.

Jack Harrison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are still sidelined, but Calvert-Lewin is close to a comeback.

Branthwaite's availability is positive news for Everton, and he could be a key player against Arsenal's strong attacking lineup.

Everton face a daunting Premier League assignment against Arsenal this weekend, but they have received a much-needed injury boost before the game.

Who is injured for Everton currently?

The Blues return to domestic action on Sunday international, following two weeks without a game because of international football getting in the way.

It has been a grim start to the season for Sean Dyche's side, with just one point picked up from four league games, and things don't get any easier for them on Sunday afternoon, as Arsenal make the trip to Goodison Park.

The Gunners arguably look like Manchester City's biggest rivals in the title race, as Mikel Arteta continues to build an impressive team, so Everton will clearly have their work cut out when it comes to trying to pick up a positive result.

The Blues aren't without injury problems going into the match, with Jack Harrison still missing after his loan move from Leeds United, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin also out, but closing in on a return.

One positive update has emerged regarding an Everton player, however, following Dyche's press conference on Friday.

Is Jarrad Branthwaite fit to face Arsenal?

According to Liverpool World, Jarrad Branthwaite is available for selection to face Arsenal this weekend after overcoming an injury, with Dyche's quotes about other individuals also included:

"Jack Harrison is still to make his debut since signing on loan from Leeds United because of a hip injury. The winger was spotted in team training earlier this week but the game comes too soon.

"Dyche, speaking at his pre-match press conference, said: 'Dom back on the grass again and should be clear. Jack Harrison now on the grass and is feeling good. Not Jack, he’s only just out on the grass working with the team. Actually training with us, literally just days. Dom has managed to keep his fitness and will be coming back into the fold.'

"Jarrad Branthwaite dropped out of England under-20 duty with a minor groin issue but is fine to feature. Lewis Dobbin missed the 2-2 draw at Sheffield United before the international break with knocks."

This is an undoubtedly positive piece of news for Everton, ahead of a game that could see them having to defend for large periods, given the quality that Arsenal possess, whether it be Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, or others.

Branthwaite is fresh off the back of an impressive season on loan at PSV Eindhoven, where the 21-year-old made 27 appearances in the Eredivisie and three in the Europa League, not to mention being hailed as "complete" by Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Whether Dyche throws the Englishman straight into the starting lineup to face Arsenal remains to be seen, but he started alongside James Tarkowski in the 2-2 draw away to Sheffield United in Everton's last game, so it makes sense to retain him, assuming he is deemed fit enough.

The youngster will need to be at his very best, coming up against either Eddie Nketiah or Gabriel Jesus, as he looks to build on his average of two tackles and interceptions apiece per game in the Premier League this season.